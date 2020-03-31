YMCA provides virtual workouts

With the temporary closure of the YMCA due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff and trainers at the gym have been working to make exercise still possible for people at home.

Healthy Living Director and certified personal trainer Allysha Smith said staff has put together free virtual classes and workouts on the YMCA’s website for members and non-members alike to use to remain active. Unsure of how long it will be before the facilities reopen, Smith said it was important to keep exercising in the meantime.

“I think being physically active is just a part of [mental health] as well. It’s going to kind of keep your sanity and keep your immune system up and keep you healthier, which is just going to all around be better for you,” Smith said.

With the Y 360 program, members can work out with instructors in an online community. These classes offer a variety of formats and exercises such as “boot camp,” yoga, barre, and exercises for active older adults. Additionally, LES MILLS sessions are offered, as well as simple workouts of the day. All classes can be adjusted to a person’s fitness level, Smith said, from beginners, intermediate, to advanced.

For those without access to a computer or smartphone, Smith said bodyweight exercises without equipment can be done. These workouts include push-ups, sit-ups, squats, jumping jacks, burpees, and up-downs. Additionally, outdoor exercises such as fast-pace walking, running, and biking also are good ways to remain active, she said.

“Anything that’s going to elevate your heart rate and get you moving is going to be beneficial for you,” Smith said.

Besides physical activity, Smith said other lifestyle factors, such as adequate sleep and nutrition, were equally important. While it may be more difficult to maintain a decent diet and a consistent sleep schedule while being at home and off work, she said keeping a person’s schedule as normal as possible is important.

“Maintaining a routine is probably the most important thing to do, trying to keep things as normal as possible. Keeping a normal sleep schedule is also important. So, if you normally sleep 11 to 7, then that’s a schedule that you should continue to keep. Even if you are working from home … still get up at 7. Still get ready like you would on a normal workday,” Smith said.

Overall, Smith encouraged people to be active at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week or a minimum of 150 minutes a week, a guideline set by the American Heart Association. However, Smith encouraged people who are at home and likely not moving around as much to strive to increase their heart rates for 45 to 60 minutes a day.

Virtual at-home workouts can be found at https://kokomoymca.org/health-wellness/virtual-fitness.