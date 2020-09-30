The long-awaited early archery deer season is now here, much to the excitement of thousands of Hoosier bowhunters. I

’m sure scores of archers will be hitting the woods on Oct. 1 off in the hopes of taking a deer right off the bat. With that being said, I want to point out that any deer legally taken with archery equipment is a trophy, and you will never convince me that there is more of an accomplishment than by taking a mature doe. They are the wisest and most wary deer there are. But still, we all have hopes of taking a huge buck, and, while it is true that your odds of wrapping your archery tag around a buck are higher later in the season as the rut approaches, there are a few things you can do to help yourself out in doing so before then. These things consist of careful observation and – similar to late season hunting - keying on patterns and food sources.

Food

During the first few weeks of October, bucks are still in a fairly predictable pattern of feeding and bedding.For this reason, consider hunting areas near field edges. This serves a few purposes.Besides putting you in a likely location to intercept a buck in his feeding area, it also minimizes the impact you will have in his core area, making it less likely that you will spook him off the property. Also, by hunting the edges of fields, you will be able to see a lot of deer. This will enable you to watch them and figure out where they are coming from and going to, giving you vital information for future hunts.

Usually hunting right near the field’s edge works just fine as bucks will often enter fields with plenty of shooting light left early in the season. But if you find that the bucks are waiting until the last few remaining minutes of shooting light before entering, consider positioning your stand in the timber about twenty yards or so. Sometimes those cantankerous, older bucks will sit just inside the timber in staging areas – waiting for the safety of nightfall before entering the field to feed.

One thing to keep in mind here however is that if there is a good white acorn crop, you may notice the deer using crop fields less than they previously were, they are likely feeding on the new acorn crop.White acorns are one of a deer’s favorite foods and are a welcome treat when dropping from white oaks. If this is happening to you, hang a stand near a white oak dropping acorns.

Think evenings

Since deer feed at night, hunting the early archery season in the morning can do you more harm than good when hunting food sources. You will probably just ending blowing the deer out of the fields as you make your way to your stand.For this reason, I prefer evening hunts. This gives me a chance to get into my stand and let things settle down before the deer start making their way into the fields to feed for the evening.

Scent control

Around here, it can often be down-right hot in October. Minimizing human odor is must as you are likely to work up a sweat getting to your stand. For this reason, carry a small bottle of scent eliminator in your pack to spray down with upon arriving at your hunting location. Do this in addition to spraying prior to heading for your stand, as you don’t want to be leaving any scent along the way either.

So what now?

To score on an early season trophy, it is best to try to figure him out before hunting season opens if possible. By knowing which fields he frequents and the routes he takes to and from them, you can put together a game plan to set-up on him. But since season is now already open, don’t worry. By hunting the types of areas mentioned here, you should be able to figure out a particular buck’s patterns before he starts chasing does all over the county. The guys I know that consistently take mature bucks right off the bat generally know his habits before the hunting season opens and they already have a plan in place on how to hunt him. Occasionally though, some hunters do luck into early season brutes.

Reality

Most of the time, bowhunting during the first few weeks of October won’t yield many sightings of mature bucks as they remain mostly nocturnal. And, if you don’t have a big buck patterned before the opener, you can certainly do yourself more harm than good boing going gung-ho in the early seasonBut you definitely won’t see one if you aren’t out there. If you choose to hunt in early-to-mid October, just be smart about it.

Every year, a lucky few hunters put their names in the record books at the start of the season. By careful, diligent scouting prior to the season and hunting low-impact areas near food sources, they have figured out the recipe for success – and so can you!