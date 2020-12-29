Eastern High School senior Kyle McCreary and Kokomo High School's Olivia Hicks have been named semifinalists for the 2021 class of the Coca Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship.
A joint effort of Coca-Cola bottlers across the country and The Coca Cola Company, the Coca-Cola Scholars Program is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the United States. 1,609 high school seniors were selected as semifinalists from a pool of 99,403 submitted applications from across the country based on their academic excellence, leadership, and service demonstrated in school and community activities.
Semifinalists are now asked to complete Phase 2 applications, which include essays, a recommendation, and transcripts. An independent selection committee will review the applications and select 250 Regional Finalists by the end of January to participate in online interviews. 150 Coca Cola Scholars will be named in March to receive a $20,000 college scholarship and participate in the Coca-Cola Scholars Leadership Development Institute facilitated by program alumni.
Learn more at www.coca-colascholarsfoundation.org.