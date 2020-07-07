The American dichotomy of beliefs

The United States of America is a dichotomy. On one hand, we have peace, progress, and improvements. On the other we have mayhem and destruction, both at the same time. Peaceful demonstrations protesting the killing of African-Americans have been hijacked by certain elements of the American population. While most protests have been peaceful, there has been looting, property damage, theft, and police assaults.

At the same time there is rioting, scientists are busy at work in the United States and around the world, attempting to find a cure for the dreaded coronavirus that has caused its own kind of destruction. Scientists and American drug companies are in a race to save the world from a virus that seems to be mutating daily.

The American people have confidence that American technology will develop a cure, not only for Americans but also for other people of the world.

The threat of loosely-knit groups outside the influence of African-American’s organizations such as the NAACP, have their own agenda, and it is not advancement of the African-American population. The NAACP continues their mantra of non-violence which is good for the African-Americans. Conversely, law enforcement organizations say there is not sufficient evidence to say with any confidence that there is nationwide coordination of any group. However, certain groups, such as Antifa, seem to coalesce at all sites of planned radical and destructive events.

While instigators are leading violent confrontations, other Americans are designing, building, and initiating programs that eventually will take man to Mars. Rocket science doesn’t stop its programs because of the country’s unrest.

Intellectual America, excluding college professors, Hollywood actors and actresses, and the Dot Com companies, is the backbone of the United States. Without the strength of American STEM disciplines, Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, the United States would be just another third-world country.

The majority of African-Americans seek a simple and meaningful solution to American race relations. Some protestors have said they will burn the house down unless their demands are met. These are not the protestations of most African-Americans but the voices of anarchy.

What is happening in Seattle, Wash., is, by definition, sedition. Sedition is defined by Webster’s New World Dictionary as, “The stirring up of discontent, resistance, or rebellion against the government in power.” Establishing an independent state within a state of the United States sounds to me like sedition.

That was tried once in 1861 with no success. Sedition is a serious felony punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison. It refers to the act of inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with the goal of overthrowing it. The police-free zone protestors in Seattle have said their goal is the overthrow of the duly elected federal government. Has no one noticed?

Lawful control of the United States is in jeopardy. Well-meaning protests have become the catalyst to challenge the longevity of one of the greatest experiments in personal liberty ever devised by man. The United States is the envy of the world. With envy comes jealousy, so the United States is receiving no sympathy from the rest of the world as we struggle with anarchy.

Most Americans, both black and white, want prolonged domestic peace. Peace will not be achieved through a permanently broken political system but through American hearts. That is not a dichotomy.