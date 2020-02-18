Stronghearted: Keith McBride gets back in the gym one week after heart attack, goes on to complete 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

A Kokomo man refused to let a setback get in the way of his goals.
While Keith McBride was training in December 2018 to run the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, he had a massive heart attack. However, a week after being discharged from the hospital, he was back in the gym. And, last May, he completed the marathon.
McBride, 55, said despite the gravity of his health scare, he was determined not to let it hold him back.
“I was like, ‘I don’t care. I want to run,’” said McBride. “ … So I started working out again, continued on, and in May, ran the Indy Mini Marathon. So four months later, I ran the marathon.”
Getting back in shape
McBride had been fairly active most of his life. He was in the Marine Corps for 12-and-a-half years. But in September 2018, he became a single father and decided he wanted to get back into the shape he was in while serving. He started going to the gym twice a day, and he started setting goals. The following May, he said, he was going to run the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.
While training, he encountered two situations where he had significant chest pain. However, the pain passed, and McBride brushed it off as nothing.
In December 2018, he was training in the gym and had set out to run on the elliptical for two hours. He had been on it for an hour-and-a-half when he started feeling the same chest pain he had experienced before. Knowing how painful it was, he got off the elliptical, hoping it would go away.
“I got into my truck and started heading home, and as soon as I got on the highway, the pain was just – it came this time. It was really hurting, really bad,” he said. “I couldn’t breathe. It was like my chest was going to explode. It was so much pressure inside my chest trying to get out.”
McBride began flashing his truck lights and honking his horn to try to get another driver to stop and help, but no one did. He decided he would drive himself to the hospital, but after a few moments, the pain subsided. Figuring it was over and not wanting a medical bill, McBride decided he’d go home.
He got in the turn lane to head toward home, and at that moment, the pain came back even worse than before. McBride said he was willing the red light to turn green, and as soon as it did, he took off.
“I started swerving around cars. There was this lady in front of me; I swear she was going five miles per hour. I laid on the horn, tears flowing through my eyes, and I drive into the [Community Howard Regional Health] parking lot,” he said. “I got out of my truck, and my hands started to turn where I couldn’t straighten them. I walked into the emergency room, and I immediately said, ‘Help me.’ I collapsed right there on the floor.”
Shocked back to life
Immediately, McBride was wheeled into the trauma room where he had to be revived. He was shocked back to life and given CPR. His left anterior descending artery, often called the widow-maker, had a 99-percent blockage.
The blockage was fixed with a stint, put in by Dr. Rajesh Mallela, and McBride’s heart didn’t suffer any lasting damage. He was discharged the next day.
McBride wasn’t entirely surprised he suffered a heart attack at age 53. Heart disease ran in his family on both his mother and father’s sides. His father passed away from a heart attack at age 39, and his mother had a quadruple bypass. McBride said he thought he was being proactive about his heart health and even had a stress test in the summer of 2018 and said he had heart scans in the past.
While risk factors for heart attacks include smoking, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure, McBride didn’t fall into any of those categories.
“Keith was a little different in the sense he was a pretty healthy guy, healthy lifestyle, but you cannot change your genes,” said Mallela. “For him, it was pure bad luck.”
Mallela stressed the importance of heart scans for those with one or more risk factors at age 40. For those with no risk factors, Mallela said a person should have a heart scan at age 50. The scans detect the presence, location, and extent of calcified plaque buildup in the arteries. The results can be used to determine one’s risk of heart attack or developing heart disease, and treatment plans can be put in place to help lower that risk.
However, for McBride, his heart was healthy as far as he knew, he said.
Back at it
After the heart attack, McBride was cleared to exercise with light weights, and he went on to complete the marathon as planned last May. That month, he was cleared to resume all exercise – so he set a new goal. He was going to begin training for a bodybuilding competition. For the past seven months, he’s been in the gym building muscle.
“I’m at the gym every day and just nonstop working out. I gave myself two years to get ready, to get fit to compete,” he said.
While his life hasn’t appeared to change much from the outside following his heart attack, McBride said he pays more attention to his diet now and has tried to cut back on red meat. He’s also more likely to pay attention to any symptoms should they reappear.
“No matter what, don’t take chances because it’s too critical,” he said. “ … Don’t take it for granted. Any little sign, take it seriously. Get to the doctor.”
A different time
Like McBride, many patients who suffer heart attacks now are in and out of the hospital quicker than some people who go in for minor procedures.
The treatment and care have come a long way over the past several decades, Mallela said. Decades ago, people would be in the intensive care unit at a hospital following a heart attack for a week to 10 days and have to be watched very closely for bleeding or other issues.
“Things have changed so much, evolved so much,” Mallela said. “ … Each person is different, but if the person didn’t have a lot of heart damage and heart squeeze is good, we get them back to what they were doing very fast.”
The downside to that, Mallela said, is that the severity of the situation is easier for patients to overlook.
“There’s good and bad to it. The bad is they don’t get the gravity of it. You tell them they had this life-threatening event, that they probably would have not made it, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, sure,’ because it’s like faster than getting an appendix out. You don’t have any scars. You just come in, and we get you fixed.
“Just think about [McBride]. He was in the hospital. How lucky was he? His heart stopped. He got shocked. If it was not witnessed and it was someone else and he didn’t get CPR or he didn’t get the shock, he would not have made it. On one side you have a guy who was probably so lucky – he came late, but he came in time – and we got him right away and took care of him,” Mallela said.
Preventing heart disease
February is American Heart Month, and heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States.
Mallela said people should be proactive in their health by reducing risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, and smoking. Other conditions and behaviors that can affect a person’s risk of heart disease include obesity, diabetes, physical inactivity, and unhealthy eating patterns.
Mallela recommended people exercise 30 minutes a day five days a week and eat a diet high in vegetables, nuts, fish, and more white meat than red meat. He cautioned against eating frozen foods, as the preservatives aren’t good for the heart, he said.
In addition, he also recommended a heart scan at either age 40 or 50, depending on risk factors, to get a baseline assessment.
Mallela also warned people not to ignore symptoms. Common symptoms, he said, include pressure, tightness, and pain in the chest, nausea, indigestion, heartburn, shortness of breath, cold sweats, fatigue, and lightheadedness or sudden dizziness. Symptoms in women can be atypical.
“Women’s symptoms can be anything from the belly button to the jaw, jaw pain, just an ache in the left arm, sometimes ache or pain in the right arm, numbness in your arms, or just sharp chest pains, sometimes with nausea or breaking into a sweat. Any symptoms that make you feel really uncomfortable and uneasy are not normal, so have it looked into to make sure it’s not your heart.
“There are so many patients that come to us after three to five days that say, ‘I thought it was just heartburn. I thought it would go away. I drank water, and it went away.’ If it’s heartburn, yes, doing something might make it go away, but if it makes you feel really nervous and uncomfortable … then you should have it checked out,” Mallela said.