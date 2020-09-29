Youth league persists in challenging year of uncertainty

Postponed seasons are better than canceled seasons.

Among the natural uncertainty surrounding sports this year, the Russiaville Youth Baseball League and Howard County Youth Softball Leagues weren't ready to let the season slip through their fingers.

Although starting in August, the 2020 season didn't look much different than any other year.

In the Russiaville Baseball League, there were five teams as opposed to the normal six.

According to league president Tom Mashino, one of the biggest changes was the weather, and that was a pleasant one, as players dodged the usual heat of summer.

Jenn Goad, league president of the Howard County Softball Leagues, said the focus on safety was executed as well as possible.

"The local softball leagues did an outstanding job working together to create the best environment possible for our families," she said. “They worked hard to ensure the best possible outcome for a seemingly impossible situation. Our girls got to play competitive ball and learn more about the game. It was important to the league presidents to be able to provide an environment that was safe and inviting."

The players were encouraged to participate in social distancing the best they could. Luckily, compared to other sports, baseball was relatively distant innately.

This season Kokomo, Russiaville, and Greentown all hosted fall ball seasons. However, leagues like Taylor and Northwestern did not field teams but instead encouraged players to join the other leagues for the fall season.

Since there was no spring season, the idea of having a competitive season in the fall was brought to the table.

“I am very lucky to be working with such an exceptional group of people within this association. All seven of the leagues really put in the time and put in a lot of thought to move this season forward for our families and for the kids … They really did step up and be conscious about the needs of our families and, again, make sure that we proceed to give these kids as much normalcy as possible in a really turbulent time period,” Goad said.

The general feel of this season: heartwarming.

“It’s just a really great feeling to be able to sit out there on any given night and just listen to the cheers of the fans watching the games and listen to the kids cheer on their own teams. It just makes you feel really good about the decision we made to postpone as long as possible versus cancel. As a board we’re really happy and pleased with what we’re seeing,” Mashino said in a previous interview.