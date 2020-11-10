Youngest Layden ready for her shot

Another Layden sister is stepping up to lead the Lady Tigers after the team’s nearly undefeated season last year.

Last season marked the end of Madison Layden’s tenure as a Northwestern Tiger. Her resume is decorated as she broke the Howard County all-time scoring record and led the team to two championships in 2018 and 2019. Now she’s at Purdue, and another Layden sister — McKenna Layden — is ready, and expected, to step up.

“I’m definitely ready to step in and be a leader,” McKenna said. “I was very fortunate last year to have great senior leaders, like Madison and Klair Merrell. They taught us all so much, not only how to work hard but how to be a great teammate.”

The strong team continues to be coached by Kathie Layden, McKenna’s mother, and the Tigers hope to maintain dominance in 2020-2021 after a nearly undefeated championship run that came up short in the state final.

With high expectations attached to the Layden name, McKenna said she’s ready to continue carrying the mantle and develop her own legacy. She doesn’t mind taking a tip or two from her sister, though.

Pressure and excitement come with the last name. To have her mother as her coach and father and grandfather as assistants is a given for the Layden girls, and although it’s a unique situation for a high school athlete, Layden said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We are a very close family, and sports is always something we have done for fun. I’ve basically grown up in the gym, and I can’t imagine not having my family being involved in the sports that I play,” she said.

Layden is one of five returning players for the Tigers and will need to a driving force for the team if they hope to replace Kendall Bostic, Klair Merrell, Sarah Heaver, Kate Miller, and Madison Layden.

Coach Layden agreed and said the expectations never change year in and year out.

"It is always difficult to replace seniors, but it's obviously part of the process. We were fortunate to have those girls leading our team for the past few seasons. Ellie Boyer, Leah Carter, and McKenna Layden will be expected to lead the team and have done a great job of bringing the others along in practice," she said. "We always have the same expectations, which are to improve on the things we can control each time we take the court."

McKenna said the thing she takes from her sister is the ability to get others involved by spreading the ball around, but she’s ready to do whatever it takes to continue the winning tradition.

“Madison has always been such an unselfish player and had the ability to make others better. I also try my best to be a team player and do whatever I need to do to make our team successful,” she said. “Our goal for this season is to get better every day in practice. We work hard every day in practice, which should help us as the season continues.”

As the season starts, the grind is on, and there isn’t much time to reflect on the past. But having everyone involved last season is an experience Layden said she will hang on to.

“The success we had last year and having my mom, dad, and grandpa all coaching, along with being able to play on the same team as my sister is an experience I will never forget,” McKenna said.