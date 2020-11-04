Young Titans primed for a leap this season

Following a 16-8 solid season last year, the Taylor Titans hope to squeeze out a few more wins this season, despite losing four seniors in the offseason and being left with a young team with no seniors.

Head Coach Tony Oliver said in the absence of experience, the buck starts and stops with the backcourt duo of Kelsi Langley and Emma Good, captains, who he’ll rely on heavily this season for the Titans’ success.

“Yeah, it starts with Kelsi and Emma, for sure. Those kids can score, they work really hard. I’m just looking forward to it,” Oliver said.

Though the four lost seniors didn’t bring much offensively last season, the leadership they brought to the court was irreplaceable and something Taylor will have to find this season, Oliver said.

“The only thing that I’m a little worried about is those four seniors I lost weren’t a whole bunch of offensive players, but you talk about great leaders. I think that’s going to be missed,” he said. “As coaches, we just assume every year you’re going to have great leaders, and sometimes that isn’t the case. Not to say we aren’t going to do it this year, but I’m just saying. Those kids will be missed because of their leadership.”

Last year Oliver said a focus was limiting high, double-digit turnovers. They improved with that last season, but as fast as the Titans play, Oliver said, although they need work, that will just be a result of the game.

“We did better, but my dream is to not have any turnovers. You know, as fast as we play that’s unrealistic. But, yeah, our turnovers are down. We’ll take better care of the ball just because I have a couple kids that have played a lot of basketball.

One incoming sophomore who played a lot of JV last season, but should have been playing varsity according to Oliver, is Katie Hogan. Oliver said she’ll be handling the ball a lot, and that should limit the number of turnovers going forward.

A major concern coming into the season for Oliver is being in basketball shape with limited offseason opportunities to get conditioned because of the pandemic.

“You know, we missed a lot in the weight room, and we’re trying to catch that up as we speak right now,” Oliver said. “But you know what? Everyone is like that here, so no excuses. We’re going to get up and down the floor. We’re going to press. Yeah, we’re going to be fun to watch.”

The Titans’ first matchup is Nov. 4 against Wabash at home.