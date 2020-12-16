Mattingly Upchurch, 12, from Fishers, Ind., and seventh grader at Hamilton Southeastern Junior High, has completed yet another outstanding golf season for his 2020.
Continuing to add to his impressive totals in his young golf career, Upchurch was named Indiana Golf Association’s 2020 Prep Tour Player of the Year, his third year winning the award.
In 12 starts this year, Upchurch finished with seven first placings, three second placings, and one third placing in the IGA. He also played in three other IGA open events for ages 12 to 19: the Indiana Junior PGA Championship at Peru’s Rock Hollow, IGA Fall Series at Muncie’s Delaware golf course, and IGA Fall series at Henryville’s Champions point golf course.
Upchurch competed in three GolfWeek Junior Tour starts gaining one first-, one second-, and one third-place finish, as well as two Bridgestone Junior Tour tournaments, and earning first place in both of them.
In August, the reigning Indiana Player of the Year qualified and competed in the US Kids World Championships and Pinehurst, N.C., for the second consecutive year. While playing a difficult Pinehurst No. 8 course against others from around the world, Upchurch finished the three-day tournament in 69th place.
Upchurch is a member of the Gray Eagle Golf Course in Fishers and Chippendale Golf Course in Kokomo. He is the son of Matt and Kim Upchurch, the grandson of Jim and Shirley Miller of Kokomo, and the grandson of Leonard and Sue Flaty of Fishers.
Based on his record so far, it’s a safe bet the expectations for Upchurch won’t be declining any time soon.