The Kokomo Family YMCA will be taking online registrations for the following youth sports programs:

Online registration link: https://operations.daxko.com/Online/5014/ProgramsV2/Home.mvc

Summer T-Ball

Introduce your child to America’s favorite pastime! There’s nothing like watching your little one whack a ball right off the tee and sprint to first base! Our one-day/week T-ball league introduces kids to the rules and fundamentals of baseball. There are no try-outs and no practices for this league. We place emphasis on working together as a team while encouraging other teammates to be successful.

Dates: July 18 - Aug. 22 (Saturdays)

Ages: 4 to 6

Time: TBA

Location: TBA

Summer Centipede Soccer

Centipede Soccer is the perfect introduction to the game of soccer by focusing on the fundamentals of soccer in a non-competitive atmosphere. Games are implemented into the program as it progresses. This program is YMCA instructor led. The benefits of the Y’s youth sports programs for our littlest ones are big both on and off the field. This is truly a great first soccer experience.

Dates: July 18 - Aug. 22 (Saturdays)

Ages: 4 to 6

Time: TBA

Location: TBA

Summer Volleyball Clinic

These clinics will focus on the skills, drills, rules, sportsmanship, team-work, and conditioning in a series of unforgettable summer sessions.

Dates: July 21 - Aug. 4 (Tuesdays)

Ages: 8 to 14 (grades third through eighth)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (8- to 10-year-olds), 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. (11- to 14-year-olds)

Location: TBA

Summer Basketball Camp

This five-day camp focuses on the skills, drills, rules, sportsmanship, teamwork, and conditioning in a series of unforgettable summer sessions.

Dates: July 27 to July 31

Ages: 6 to 11

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (6- to 8-year-olds), 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. (9- to 11-year-olds)

Location: YMCA

Indiana Pacers Summer Basketball Camp

Our camps are week-long sessions of concentrated basketball training and involve a lot of individual skill development; but for competitive aspects, campers are grouped by age and skill level whenever possible. We will break the game down while enhancing specific skills in all areas needed to be an effective basketball player and have fun. Then, we will take those abilities and apply them in daily competitions. Each participant will be placed on a team so he or she improves as an individual and as a team mate.

Dates: July 6 to July 10

Ages: 6 to 16

Time: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kokomo Family YMCA

https://tnbapacers.leagueapps.com/camps/1488802-2020-indiana-pacers-summer-basketball-campbrkokomo-family-ymca#

For questions, Contact Adam Branch, abranch@thebasketballacademy.com, (317) 452-0349