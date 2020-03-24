YMCA adapts to needs of community

During the Howard County Commissioners meeting last Monday, officials ordered all gyms and workout facilities to remain closed through April 19, including the Kokomo Family YMCA.
Since the temporary closure, the YMCA has shifted its focus, according to Chief Executive Officer Trish Severns, to beyond just the building and to the childcare needs of those working on the front lines of the pandemic.
Now, the YMCA will be opening Camp Tycony for the families of the local critical care workers at the two area hospitals.
“I think it’s important for the community to understand the YMCA’s mission is much larger than our building. What we’re doing now, as always, the YMCA will shift to adapt to whatever needs our community has. Right now, our focus is supporting our community healthcare workers, our emergency responders to ... provide them with their childcare needs,” Severns said.
Before the building was ordered to shutdown, the YMCA already was taking measures to sanitize all of the facilities, including the fitness areas, and enforcing the importance of hand washing, according to Severns. She said members were great at wiping down equipment after use and other areas they touched. The early learning center was the first to close, and swim lessons and sports leagues began to follow.
“It’s just been a continuous process every hour on the hour, continually going through. Really, we employed our members as well, and they were incredible and wonderful folks to work with because they really kind of came along and joined us in this. Everybody understood that we wanted to keep everything as clean and germ-free as possible … I would say it wasn’t just an effort on the YMCA staff but all of our members as well really joined in and helped us keep things clean,” Severns said.
Since the doors have been closed temporarily, staff purchased the strongest disinfectant they could find, as well as bleach water, and began washing the building from top to bottom, from vents to the pool deck, Severns said. Additionally, all weight equipment, benches, gym floors, fitness centers, pools, and locker rooms have been scrubbed down.
The YMCA typically has a routine shutdown every summer to cleanse the building, but Severns said the staff will instead use this time to go through the process and make any necessary general repairs to avoid another temporary closure later on.
Although members will not be able to use the YMCA’s facilities for the foreseeable future, they will have access to virtual programs via social media for exercises, online classes provided by instructors, as well as activities for families to participate in together.
“I think it’s great that our school-aged kids are going to have an opportunity to see the teachers they normally interact with, and they’re going to be doing fun posts with them and activities that they can play along with us. We’re found new and inventive ways to connect with our community,” Severns said.
Severns said she trusts local and state government officials and will await their word for when it's safe to reopen.
“I think, as everybody else is, we’re just under the direction of the city and the state officials, and they have a better handle of what’s going on. I trust their leadership to let us know when it’s safe to open up. Public safety is our first and foremost goal right now, to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can and our part to keep our community safe. We’re doing everything we can to sustain the YMCA and our mission,” Severns said.