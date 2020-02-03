WVU Tech holds off IU Kokomo 77-71

Beckley, W. Va. – The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team suffered it second loss in River States Conference play after a 77-71 defeat by the WVU Tech Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at the Beckley – Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Cougars were led by junior guard Billie Webster with a season-high of 21 points, going 7-of-9 from the field and 5-of-7 from the beyond the arc. Senior guard Akil McClain added 15 points, while junior forward Desean Hampton put up 14 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double. Junior guard Allante Harper was the final Cougar to enter double-digits with 10 points, with sophomore guard Ditwan Gary (DT) matching his season high of nine assits.
IU Kokomo shot at 50 percent in three-pointers and 90 percent from the foul line, while matching the Golden Bears in rebounds with both teams totaling 34. The Cougars forced WVU Tech into eight turnovers and charted five blocks and six steals, led by Hampton with three blocks and two steals.
"Our guys competed hard today and really set the tone with a strong first half. We had opportunities down the stretch, but unfortunetaly we didn't make enough key plays to get the win today. The harsh reality of this sport is that a lot of games come down to a defensive stop, winning a loose ball, or making free throws", said Echelbarger. "We want to turn our focus to our next game, improve upon a few areas, and get physically healthy for the stretch run of our season."
WVU Tech took an early 12-4 lead over the Cougars, but IU Kokomo would continue to compete, eventually taking a one-point advantage over the Golden Bears with a score of 38-37 going into halftime.
It was a back-and-forth affair in the opening minutes of the second half with the game being tied up on three separate occasions. WVU Tech would then take a 51-49 lead at the 12:27 minute mark after Golden Bear Tamon Scruggs made a two-pointer.
The Cougars were unable to rally in the final minutes of the contest, allowing the WVU Tech to walk away with a 77-71 victory.
The IU Kokomo Men's Basketball team will return home on Tuesday, February 4 at 7:30 PM ET to compete against Midway University. The Cougars went 2-0 against the Eagles last season. Midway has a current overall record of 12-11, 5-5 RSC.
