Woods and waters with Joe Martino

A chance encounter at an outdoor show years ago got the ball rolling for my son Nicholas to get involved in the youth tournament fishing scene. We found a booth set up by one of the local state youth and high school fishing tournament circuits. We had been looking for ways to get him involved in competitive fishing, but at that time, finding such organizations was tough. Not anymore.

Running across that booth was one of the best things we could have done. It helped propel our son, Nicholas, into the tournament fishing scene and has since taught him valuable skills that enable him to compete successfully at the adult level.

“Youth Fishing has really taken off,” says former The Bass Federation (TBF) Youth Director Brad Zellers. Zellers adds, “you know, I can remember when I got involved with youth fishing, there might have been four or five boats in the tournaments. The first year I took over as Director, we gained about ten or twelve boats, and it grew to the point where we had twenty or more boats each tournament. Now, we have over 60 kids involved in IBF Youth, resulting in thirty or so boats per tournament.” And that number keeps growing. Some of the High school (Bass Angler’s Sportsman’s Society (B.A.S.S.) tournaments draw hundreds of boats.

The Student Angler Federation (SAF) and its High school Fishing movement began more than a decade ago as a way to grow the sport of bass fishing and encourage young people to participate in outdoor activities. It has ended up doing so much more, like filling the void for a lot of students who aren’t a fit for traditional high school sports and group activities, yet is still an instrumental movement for those who do still play other high school sports.

That increase in interest is a God- send for sure as it gets kids interested in the type of things they ought to be interested in. Kids don’t get in trouble when on the deck of a bass boat.

Youth fishing has had such a tremendous growth spurt over the last handful of years that some High schools have now formed teams, with more popping up every year. They host tournaments and, usually, as long as one of the anglers belongs to a High school team, they can fish. Colleges, too, have teams now. Did you ever think that your child get a scholarship to college to bass fish? Well, they can. Competitive bass fishing at the collegiate level is a big deal, even having the weigh-ins of the college championship weigh-in on the stage at the Bassmaster Classic!

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

So, just how big is youth and high school competitive bass fishing? According to an article written by John Kainrad for Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), “It’s estimated that around 45,000 students are participating in high school clubs, circuits and regional trails across the nation. That equates to approximately 3,000 high school teams or clubs. Add to that more than 22,500 boat captains, more than 2,000 team coaches and another 3,000 adult volunteers to those respective teams. Tens of thousands of students and adults participate every season.”

“They’re generating a substantial economic impact, too. A recent survey showed that the average high school angler has more than $600 in tackle and equipment. That would put the tackle sales to this group at approximately $26 million.”

“Some might look at that figure as a major obstacle to participation, but Gintert says that entry into the sport is relatively easy for students, and that most gradually acquire and upgrade equipment over their careers.”

But make no mistake, yes, it can get quite expensive – if you let it. It’s easy to want to have the best equipment possible to be competitive, and in that respect, this thing is almost like travel ball with all of the money parents and kids are spending. But it doesn’t have to be. The main thing is to just get your child involved and make sure they have fun. The rest will take care of itself.

Information on youth fishing is getting much easier to find as the sport has grown exponentially the last few years, and with social media making it easier to find information, so if you are interested in getting your child into the high youth or school bass fishing scene, a quick internet or social media search will yield plenty of results.

One thing these organizations always need are boat captains. The kids can’t fish without them, so if you or someone you know owns a boat and would be interested in helping out by captaining a pair of kids during tournaments, please consider donating your time to such a worthwhile cause.