I slowly slipped my wrist through the wrist sling on my Mathews bow, drew back, and anchored as I silently talked myself into relaxing and picking a spot at the buck standing a mere 25 yards away.

As the pin settled behind his shoulder, I gently squeezed the trigger of my release. A solid double-lung shot. Pleased with the shot, I then put my bow back up and got in my truck and headed for work.

No, I wasn’t shooting from the road, and I did not leave an animal after shooting it. The buck in question was my McKenzie target in my back yard. But, if in fact it were a real deer, and if it were in season, etc., I would have collected some fresh venison.

True, spending time in the yard or on the range practicing is vital, but I have also found that another thing that helps prepare me for archery season is learning to make that one shot count. After all, that is pretty much all you are going to get on a real deer.

Years ago I began the practice of taking one shot each morning before I left for work. The reason? By doing so, it forces you to live with the outcome of that one shot for the rest of the day - be it good or bad. I also leave that arrow in the target. This forces you to think about that shot when you get home and, hopefully, figure out what you did to make it a good or a bad one. The key is to then either correct the issue that caused you to err, or to realize the things you did correctly to result in a good shot and focus on them in order to repeat them every day.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Let’s face it, if you do this and make a shot in the kill zone nearly each time, then you should feel pretty confident when it comes time to doing so on the real thing, right? There certainly is no guarantee but this type of practice certainly can’t hurt.

I might add that you may want to move your target around every so often. I personally don’t like shooting at the target in the exact same spot 50 mornings in a row. Plus, by moving it around, it will give you additional practice at varying distances, angles, and the like.

Don’t get me wrong, becoming proficient with archery equipment takes a great amount of time and dedication. So, I am not saying to forego practice sessions where dozens of arrows are flung, because repetition is the key to consistency. I am just saying that in addition to, or when time constraints keep you from shooting multiple arrows at targets in the evenings, learning to live with that one shot is just as important – if not more so – in my mind.

The bottom line is this: if you can go out each day and shoot only one arrow, but shoot that one arrow in the exact spot that you want, then you should feel pretty good about your odds for the upcoming archery season. Provided you have been spending time shooting your bow and getting familiar with your equipment in the weeks leading up to this point, let’s face it, by this stage in the game, all you should really need is to just stay sharp and keep that focus. The practice of shooting that one arrow each day can accomplish just that.

Now, this certainly doesn’t take into account buck fever. That is something entirely different, and good luck with that one!