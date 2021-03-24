Success starts before the opener:

Going out and hoping to kill a bird on opening day without any knowledge of where they are roosting, frequenting, or liking to hang out is tough. It is done every opening morning by tons of turkey hunters, but to do it consistently, or to up the odds of making it highly probable, work needs to be done ahead of time. Just as in deer hunting, scouting, and patterning your quarry will increase your odds of punching a tag on opening day and being the first one at the diner for breakfast.

Locating birds:

So, to up your odds of smashing a longbeard on opening day, you first have to know where one is. Spend the days or weeks before the opener finding the birds in your hunting area. Take drives to locate flocks. Also, sit and listen. Sometimes just listening can help you locate where birds are.

But perhaps one of the best ways to locate where turkeys are roosting, dusting, scratching, etc. is through shed hunting. Yep, shed hunting.

When out looking for sheds, pay attention for more than just glimpses of bone. Turkey feathers, scratching, dustings and the like can help you pin-point where turkeys are hanging out. Concentrations of droppings will show you where birds are roosting. Finding these areas can really help narrow down where to start scouting for the spring season.

Another plus to scouting while shed hunting boils down to timing; sort of. On the plus side of timing, you will already be in the woods anyway, so killing two birds with one stone is good. The only drawback is that the birds will likely still be in their winter flocks during this time so they could disband a bit, causing some birds to change roosting and feeding locations somewhat between then and when the season starts. Not big cause for concern, though, those spots you discover while hoping to pluck antlers will still almost certainly hold birds come opening day.

When to start patterning birds:

Depending on where you hunt and the weather, the birds may still be in their large winter flocks right up until hunting season. On a normal year, however, look for them to break up a few weeks before. This is when you should start scouting. Wild turkeys can easily shift their home range a bit and areas they frequent after breaking apart from the large flock, so the week or two prior to the opener is usually best.

It’s more than just knowing where they fly down:

Knowing where a gobbler is roosted is half the battle for sure, but that certainly doesn’t mean that he’ll fly down into your dekes, especially if he has a favorite strut-zone or a flock of hens he’s used to meeting the next ridge over.

In such a situation, the odds of him pitching down in the opposite direction of your set-up and marching the other way are all too probable. For this reason, it is always best to know where he has been heading on previous mornings. In your scouting, focus as much, or more, on where the birds in your flock are headed after fly-down. This will tell you where to set up to hopefully finish your hunt shortly after he hits the ground. But, if your roost hunt bombs, you’ll know right where to head for you mid-morning set-up.

Scout from afar:

The biggest mistake many hunters make when scouting turkeys is getting too close. You want to learn the birds’ habits and patterns, not bump them. If possible, scout from the truck, glassing birds from the road. If that isn’t possible in the areas you hunt, stay on lanes or on field edges where you can keep tabs on the birds without letting them know you’re there.

It isn’t always necessary to have a visual on turkeys to learn where they head after fly-down. By merely listening, often times you can tell the direction they are heading or which fields or areas in the woods they are heading to feed, loaf or breed, giving you a good idea of where to set up to intercept them after they pitch down from the roost.

Don’t sound like a turkey:

Use your head, not your mouth. Who doesn’t just love getting a tom to answer back when you call, or getting into a heated debate with an amped up hen? We all do, but this is neither the time, nor the place for it. Hold out for opening day to run some air or striker wood across your turkey calls. And for Heaven’s sake, don’t ever sound like a turkey when scouting for them. So many folks go out there and just have to try to make a tom gobble. Heck, there are even those that will see a gobbler next to the road, pull up, roll down the window and call to it. Don’t do it.

If you absolutely can’t stand it, or are having difficulty locating toms, there is nothing wrong with using calls to help in your quest to locate gobblers, just don’t use turkey calls. Instead, use crow or owl calls. Coyote and peacock calls can work also. Just don’t overdo it. If a gobbler hears these sounds too often, he will quit shock-gobbling to them. My best advice though, is that silence is golden. I prefer to let the birds talk on their own.

Don’t ever make turkey sounds when scouting. Doing so will only do one thing; educate those birds to NOT respond to calls. Call a tom in just once during pre-season scouting and odds are that he won’t come in again to the call.

If you have done your homework correctly, you should see big dividends on opening day or shortly thereafter.