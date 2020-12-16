As we are into the final week of Indiana’s muzzle-loading deer season, I have mixed feelings.

On one hand, I know that this week can be a great one. The colder temperatures mean deer must focus on eating if they intend to make it through the winter.

On the other hand, it will get colder next week, which I want, but which also means mean I will have to endure some cold mornings. Not really the situation I like being in. I mean, I would if I were not already burned out on this whole deer hunting thing. I’m ready to ice fish!

I do intend to fully give it my all though, as much my schedule will allow anyway, this final week. I simply have hunted too hard all season long not to finish the season out. Had I not had the opportunity to hunt a lot this year, I would not be so gung-ho about hunting so hard until the end, but since I have put so much into the rest of the season, I am not going to give up now.

It’s been a tough year. Not just for me, but for others too, from what I’ve been hearing. I’ve had my chances at bucks, but I’ve been pretty picky. Most years I could be and still have opportunities at big, mature whitetails.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

This year has been different. I could have filled my tag on small bucks, and I have even had a chance or two at big ones. But I have had to hunt hard for those chances, and I elected to pass on them when I had them. So it’s my own fault.

I plan on doing my best to stick it out, at least until the end of this week. The late archery season comes back on Monday and lasts until New Year’s Eve, and I’m sure I’ll be out there then from time to time as well, especially if a buck is still outdoing me I am after.

I had hoped to have scored on a nice buck before now, but I haven’t. Honestly, if you asked me which I would rather go through at this point, getting the flu or sitting another day in the stand, I’d head for the pharmacy to stock up on medicine.

Seriously, it’s wearing on me. But, be that as it may, this week will find me in the woods, not because it’s all fun anymore but because I feel obligated, which is crazy because hunting should be fun. If it isn’t, then you shouldn’t go. I guess it shows I still enjoy it at this point, at least a little bit, right?

If I do end up besting a buck this season, it will be one that I am nearly the proudest of. And it's not because I would have outsmarted him or patterned him, no. It will be because I will have outlasted him. It will be a last-minute victory won out of sheer determination and grit, nothing else. But, considering how the first three months of this season have gone, don’t hold your breath.