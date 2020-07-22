As we slowly made our way along the shoreline of a local lake recently, my 14-year-old nephew asked how deep the water was so he knew which crankbait to tie on.

When I told him we were in three to six feet of water, he excitedly replied, “Oh, OK, so I need a square-bill crankbait then.”

While I knew exactly what he meant, I also did not feel that he was exactly right. He was correct in that square-billed crankbaits and plugs usually are shallow running baits, reaching average depths of a few feet, but what he failed to consider was that there are a variety of rounded billed ones that also are designed for shallow water fishing.

This, coupled with something else he mentioned about crankbaits earlier in the day, made me decide that he could use a few pointers on how to select a crankbait. Now, I am absolutely no expert on fishing with crankbaits and have a lot to learn myself, but I feel I can offer the basics which can point you in the right direction – which is what I did with my nephew.

For starters, when choosing a crankbait, try to pick one that closely resembles what you think the bass in that particular body of water are feeding on. Simply put, in a farm pond that does not have any shad in it, I would start with a crankbait that mimics a bluegill in size and shape. Not that the others will not work, because they will, but it always helps to match the local prey of the fish you are going after as much as possible. And since bluegills are a shorter, stockier fish, that is the type of lure I would start out with in this situation as well.

Now, let’s talk about color. In general, the clearer the water, the less flashy of a crankbait I tend to use. If the water visibility is a couple of feet or more, look for me to throw a natural colored bait such as perch or crawdad. In murky or dingy water, think of colors like chartreuse or fire tiger. Also consider using baits with rattles in them for added vibration.

If fishing in six feet of water for instance, you are usually better off throwing a crankbait that will dive to around eight or more feet in depth. The reason is crankbaits do not always have to resemble fish in order to be effective. Case in point – by using a bait that is designed to dive just deeper than the water you are fishing, the bill of the bait will dig into the bottom of the lake or pond and kick up debris, simulating the movement of a crayfish, which bass find delightful.

Another reason to choose one that dives deeper is because at the beginning of your retrieve it takes a few revolutions of the reel handle at least before your plug reaches its potential depth range. And, towards the end of your retrieve as the amount of line out from the rod lessens and the bait gets closer to the rod tip, your bait naturally will begin to ascend in the last one-third or so of your retrieve.

Obviously, however, if the bottom of the area you are fishing is choked with weeds, etc., then opt for a bait that will dive to a depth just above the weeds.

If a steady retrieve is failing to yield strikes, switch it up a bit. Try pausing your retrieve every so often or bouncing your bait off of dock or pier pilings, rip-rap, or any other structure or obstacles. A lot of times this gives the appearance of an injured or disoriented baitfish – something a predatory fish such as a bass may not be able to resist

A final tip: yes, crankbaits can be great baits for a lot of fishing situations, and they are one of my favorites for finding fish. Why? Because they can be fished quickly, enabling you to cover large amounts of water in order to find active fish. And, even if fish are not active, a lot of times the vibration and/or sight of one can often trigger inactive fish to impulse strike at it. The result is the same – a fish in the boat. But a lot of times after I have fished an area with a crankbait, I will go back and fish it with a soft plastic lure like a jig or worm, just to see if I can pluck another fish or two that I may have missed with the fast moving crankbait. Or, if there are two of you in the boat, consider having one throw a crankbait while the other throws a soft plastic.