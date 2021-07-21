Every deer season (or before when the prep-work starts) you can hear it: the debate amongst hunters on what type of treestands are best. It usually only boils down to what type they prefer in all honestly, not actually which is best. So, let me break it down for you here and now.

Hang-on style stands

Likely the most popular style of stand is the fixed-position hang-on style of treestand that is used in conjunction with tree steps or climbing sticks.

Other than the old home-made wooden stands that were built in the tree, these types of stands have probably been around the longest. They do offer a certain degree of mobility as well as they are decently easy to get into remote locations to set up.

Their safety, however, is pretty decent, but not at all the best. Probably the most injuries to hunters using treestands have come from these type of stands. I’m not saying they aren’t safe, there is just a lot of things that can happen with tree steps, climbing sticks, cables, etc. Lifelines are essential when using such stands.

Climbing

treestands

“Climbers” as they are often called, are a popular choice for those who like to remain mobile, or who hunt state lands and may need to pick up and move at a moment’s notice.

They undoubtedly offer the highest degree of mobility, and comfort, with their usually comfy sling-style seats and adjustable leg-height.

Their degree of safety is questionable, but pretty solid overall. It is important to wear a safety harness as you climb and slide it up the tree as you go up. There are horror stories of brackets on the top portion breaking, the bottom section coming loose and sliding all the way down the tree, etc.

Ladder stands

Probably the newest types of stand to hit the market are ladder stands, and their popularity has soared.

Ladder stands are likely the safest option out there, but their mobility factor doesn’t rank near the top. They are the most cumbersome to transport and install, but with higher-end models, their comfort is unmatched. Those with mesh, fold-up seats are the most comfortable and stealthy as you can fold the seat up and hug the tree in order to hide your silhouette. Some models even come with narrower ladders in order to help them blend in better.

Ladder stands are also the only type that offer two-man seating, making setting up two stands for you and your buddy unnecessary. Setting up one stand can take care of you both.

I used to swear ladder stands off as I always believed they would stick out too much to a mature deer, but I have since found that to be untrue. I have killed several trophy-class animals from ladder stands, including my biggest buck to date.

Homemade

wooden stands

I touched on these earlier, but they are worth mentioning again. Homemade wooden treestands are the least safe option out there, and frankly, should be avoided. With no real way to determine weight ratings, deterioration, loose nails, etc., these types of stands cannot be recommended. Shell out some dough and buy one with safety ratings and tests to back them up.

Conclusion

So, what type of stand is best? Well, that’s not as easy to answer as you might think. If ease of mobility or changing locations according to hunting pressure or deer movements is key for you, then a hang-on type or climbing stand is the best option. But, for safety and comfort, ladder stands get my nod.

Given the fact that with ladder stands, you can have the room and be comfortable enough to sit longer and be safer, without it affecting the deer at all, ladder stands may just be the best stand to use overall. If you haven’t tried them, don’t be afraid to.

You might just find you’ll kill the best deer of your life from one.