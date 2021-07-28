Woods and waters with Joe Martino

There is a big question in the archery world when it comes to whether or not it is important for an archer to shoot with their dominant eye. In other words, if someone is right-handed, for instance, yet left eye dominant, should that individual shoot a bow left-handed? While the question continuously stirs up debate, the answer is not always so cut and dry.

Being right-handed myself, and left-eye dominant, I have been in the middle of this topic my whole life, and it has always been in the back of mind to some degree.

I learned how to shoot a bow right-handed, because after all, I was right-handed. That is just how it was when I was a kid. Either that or you got a hand-me-down bow from a relative and depending on whether or not they were right or left-handed depended on how you learned to shoot.

From the start, I had problems shooting accurately as I would actually have “double vision” each time I attempted to sight in on the target. This, I later learned, was caused due to my left eye trying to take over while I was aiming.

The way to correct this situation is to close your dominant eye. The problem was, I could not wink with either eye! So, I spent a whole summer training myself to close my left eye. It eventually worked and I was off to shooting right-handed.

My problem did not end there though. I also slightly fought with an unrelated issue.

The vision in my right eye is actually weaker than that in my left, so even though I could shoot effectively right-handed, for years I always wondered just how much better I could be if I shot with my dominant, and stronger, eye.

So, about five years ago, I finally manned-up and did the right thing. I made the jump to a left-handed bow.

After noticing the vision in my right eye just was not as good as it used to be, I just could not put it off any longer. But shortly after purchasing a left-handed bow, I found out that the prescription in the right lens of my glasses was incorrect, and I now see as good out of my right eye as I ever have! I know, funny, right? Sure it is, but the fact is that my right-eye vision is still weaker than my left, and shooting left-handed is, by far, the best bowhunting/archery decision I have ever made. I have a few friends in the same boat as me and became lefties years ago, and they have never shot better. So once my new left-handed Mathews bow was all set up, I began the task of basically learning how to shoot all over again.

From the very first arrow I could tell that once I would get used to it, I will wonder why I had not switched to shooting left-handed before now. My fifth arrow landed in the bull’s-eye from twenty yards away. Sure, it is a bit unorthodox for awhile, but that fact that I can see the target more clearly and better is awesome!

And the fact that I can now - for the first time in my life – shoot with both eyes open has really opened up a new world to me. I do not lose any field of view at all now when at full draw. It is amazing to me how much better I can see the target.

Now when looking through a small peep sight, things do not get blurry or dark as they once used to when I used to shoot right-handed with my less powerful eye. It now looks as though I am using a scope compared to what I was used to.

Actually, it is the little things that are taking more getting used to than the actual shooting, believe it or not. Things such as nocking an arrow or clipping my release on with my left hand are the biggest things I am adjusting to.

As one of my friends put it, “Learning how to shoot a bow left-handed (or right-handed if you happen to be left-handed) isn’t nearly as difficult as learning to bat or golf left-handed.” I believe he may be right.

So, is it best for archers and bowhunters to shoot with their dominant eye? The answer is yes. You will shoot better and have an increased field of view while at full draw. Is it necessary?

Maybe not, plenty of folks get along okay without making the change, but if it makes you a better archer, why wouldn’t you want to make the change?