Woods and Waters with Joe Martino

With dove season opening on September 1st, many hunters are getting geared up for one of hunting’s most enjoyable pursuits. And, since these winged rockets are one of the toughest birds to connect on and can humiliate even the best shots, I thought I would share some tips that I have learned that will hopefully help you put more birds in your game vest this season.

Gearing up:

When it comes to guns and ammo, a few different variations will work. Most hunters use .12 or .20 gauge shotguns, and either will work just fine. The .20 gauge will kick less, however, and after a day of shooting, that will be a welcome difference. .20 gauge or even the lighter .16 gauge and .410 gauge shotguns are prime options for youngsters.

As for shot shell sizes, either 7 1/2 or 8 shot work best, sending a bunch of small pellets into the air. 2 3/4-inch shells are all you need, and the less expensive low brass shells will also work fine. There is no need to spend a lot of money on shells for hunting doves since you will likely be doing a lot of shooting. And besides, it doesn’t take a lot to bring down a dove anyway – provided you get at least a couple of well-placed pellets. The real key is actually connecting on the bird in the first place!

Choose the right choke:

While a modified choke will certainly work well just about all of the time and is the best all around choke, sometimes it pays off to switch things up. During the first days of the season when the birds are less wary, I prefer using an improved cylinder or even a skeet choke. While these chokes don’t lend themselves to taking long shots, the loose shot pattern coves more area, upping your odds at connecting on a hard to hit dove.

As the season progresses, I will start using modified, or even full chokes to tighten my patterns up, allowing me to reach out a little further as the birds know the jig is up and may flare away. Such chokes are especially helpful in heavily hunted areas where getting birds in close can be tough as the season progresses. I have even used a super full choke with good results when the birds are extremely wary and reluctant to fly in at very close range.

Taking the lead:

It took me a long time to realize just how much you really have to lead a dove during the shot in order to drop it. For the longest time, on broadside shots, I would simply place my sights a few feet in front of them and think that was enough. Not until one day when one of my buddies informed me that I shot about ten feet behind one did I realize just how much lead you have to put on these birds.

What makes it tough is although they may not appear to; doves can fly amazingly fast, and since they don’t look like they are flying as fast as they really are, most misses are shots that fall well behind the bird. If you find yourself missing several in a row, try increasing your lead on them and your success should go up. Also, don’t forget to follow through the shot. Keep swinging your gun even after you pull the trigger.

Blending in:

It is not necessary to wear complete camouflage from head to toe when gunning for doves, but you should at least blend in with your surroundings. Typically a camouflage or khaki shirt will blend in pretty well with most vegetation this time of year, and is all that you really need. Camouflage or khaki hats and pants are not a must but may not be a bad idea if you will be sitting in the open. Just match the color of your clothing to the terrain you will be hunting. And if possible, try to sit in some type of cover, but make sure you can see approaching birds.

Hopefully these tips will help you to take a few more doves this season – and spend a little less money on shells.