I was driving in a busy part of town last week when I saw something, something that intrigued me. Even though I already knew things such as this aren’t all that uncommon, I was still in awe. I was at one of the busiest intersections in town and noticed either a falcon or a Cooper’s Hawk with a rodent of some sort in its clutches flying above the street between apartment buildings.

The bird of prey was amidst dozens of cars and people and yet was thriving in the environment. It sought refuge (if you could call it that) in a tree in the back corner of the apartment building lot to eat its meal.

City dwellers, and sometimes even us outdoorsy types, do not realize or often forget that Mother Nature lurks right in our own backyards. You don’t have to live in the country to experience it. You just have to be observant.

We often don’t think of wild animals being common in city landscapes, but they are more prevalent than you might think. Raccoons, opossums, birds of prey — and even coyotes and deer — are animals that are quite adept at living with humans, amidst the traffic and buildings. They are also usually pretty good at keeping a low profile, which is why we sometimes forget about their prolific existence right under our noses.

People are shocked to find out that deer and coyotes live so close to, or in, urban areas, but the fact is, they are extremely adaptable, which is the reason their numbers have flourished over the years.

In fact, consider this information from recent studies and written about by Carol Kugler in The Herald Times. "The basic bottom line is the fawns in town have twice the survival rate of fawns outside of town," said Tim Carter, a biology professor at Ball State who is helping with research of fawns and adult deer in and around Bloomington.

Carter believes one reason the "in-town deer" as he refers to them, were twice as likely to survive was that they were living in close proximity to people. Coyotes were responsible for the majority of fawn deaths in the rural areas of Monroe and Brown counties. In Bloomington, collisions with vehicles killed the most fawns. Carter said that although there are coyotes in Bloomington, he believes there are fewer than in rural areas and, since many fawns were located inside fenced areas, coyotes couldn't access them, keeping them safe from their number one predator.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

"Life is really good in town for these deer, and when you have more deer surviving, you have more deer," Carter said. "That leads to growth in the population quite quickly."

Think about it. Ample cover and food make it totally reasonable for them to be in such places. As for the predator I saw this weekend, there is even ample quarry available to make them take up residence near your stoop.

Mice, rats, squirrels, etc. are common sites to city streets and parks, so there should really be no surprise as when seeing such a sight. Perhaps it is because we don’t look for such sightings when running errands. We expect to see such marvels when in the country, so we probably place little importance on staying observant when in town. We shouldn’t.

That sighting last week made my day. It was way cool, and it reminded me that I don’t always have to be in some faraway place to enjoy nature. It is all around us.

Nature is cool, regardless of where you see it at. In fact, it’s almost cooler to see it when inside the confines of the city. You expect to see it when tooling down a gravel road but not when crossing a busy intersection.

It is a reminder that hunting for food is still crucial, and prevalent, in a modern society and gives hope that it always will be. Vegans and anti-hunters can try their best to separate themselves from it, but they are only creating a façade. In fact, the only reason they are on this earth is because, somewhere down the line, their ancestors were good hunters.

Death begets life and vice-versa. There is no escaping that nor should there be. The sight I witnessed at that busy intersection was just a good reminder.