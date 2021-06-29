It was years since I last floated one of the area streams or rivers near my home, and my wife and son had mentioned that they would like to take a canoe trip when we got the chance.

So, a couple of weeks ago, our opportunity came. I opted to take the flat-bottom john boat rather than our canoe in order to eliminate the likelihood of dumping the boat over. We were set — the boat, a cooler of cold water and snacks, fishing rods, and each other. It was going to be a perfect afternoon!

The trip started off innocently enough, with the placid, gently-flowing waters of the Wildcat Creek slowly beginning to drift us toward some of my favorite smallmouth holes.

It wasn’t long before encountering our first set of riffles. The only problem was that the entire width of the creek was mere inches deep there, resulting in us needing to bail out of the boat to carry it across the rock-laden stretch of creek.

Well, by the time we came across that first obstacle we realized — albeit too late — that the creek was quite low, which made the rest of the trip a bit more labor intensive than what we were anticipating. Add the fact that we weren’t really prepared given the fact that we haven’t made a float trip in over a decade and that the trip was made somewhat hastily, and you can start painting the picture of how the trip really went down.

At one point during one of the many portages we had to make over gravel bars and log jams, I turned around to see my wife entirely under water — except for her head — as she clung to the johnboat in an effort to regain stability.

Another disadvantage we had on this trip was that since we hadn’t done this in nearly two decades, we couldn’t remember how long it would take us to reach our departure point. This meant that we hastily moved through areas that likely held some good fishing.

By the time our trip was over, my cell phone got trashed, we were tired and sore, and I ended up with one of the worst cases of poison ivy that I have ever had. It covered the majority of my body, including my face and other unmentionable areas.

If I had only scouted out the area a little more closely before we started I may have been able to avoid some misery. As we beached the boat at the base of a steep bank, my wife even remarked that there surely had to be a more suitable landing point from which we could pull the boat up. I told her that I had looked for a better spot, but there appeared to be no good spots from which to disembark. Then, as I walked to get the truck after an arduous and body-wrenching struggle to get the boat up the bank, I noticed a nicely-manicured, gently-sloping point from which it was obvious people used to put their boats and canoes in and out of the creek. The beating I am surprised I did not receive from my wife upon her noticing this launch site would have really ended the day on a high note!

You know what though; I have yet to mention all the stuff that did go right on this particular trip, so here goes. In the brief moments of exile that we had from the obstacles, slips, trips, falls, bugs, nettles, and other calamities that seemed to have plagued us on that trip, we did have opportunities to view spectacular wildlife, peaceful and serene natural settings, and we even managed to catch a few spunky smallmouth bass for our efforts. Besides all of that, we got to spend some quality time as a family — even if it was laced with some hard work, blood, sweat, and tears. We can honestly say that we actually almost enjoyed the trip — enough that we plan on doing it again — as long as I am better prepared the next time.

Nicholas, though, had a complete blast. He didn’t mind the hard work or the obstacles at all. He simply reveled in the opportunity to be outdoors and fish, if even for a little bit. And he never once complained about anything. He was thrilled to have caught his first-ever smallmouth bass, regardless of its size. There is a lot we as adults can learn from our children, and Tracy and I certainly did. We learned to not focus on the negatives and to truly enjoy any outdoor experience and what can learn from them because, yes, anything worth having requires hard work and sacrifice.