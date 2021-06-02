With all of the summer activities out there to keep our children busy, I feel that is important to remember to always make time to take your children fishing this summer before it is too late. Between summer camps, sports, and vacations, it can be tough to do, but taking the time to take your children, or any children for that matter, fishing can have a positive impact on them for life.

Through some of the seminars and speaking engagements that I have done, one thing I notice every time is that all children have the desire to go fishing — yet few have ever had the opportunity. Often when we take my son fishing, we will invite a friend or two of his to come along, and it is surprising to see that many of his friends and classmates have never been fishing before their inaugural trip with us.

If his friends’ parents are interested, we also will ask them to join us if they wish because, in some cases, they have never been fishing before either, or at least not in many years. Having the opportunity to be with anyone, let alone a child, when they catch their first fish is a reward you will not soon forget.

Remember not to keep things too serious or complicated when fishing with children. As I reflect on those first trips out with my dad, it wasn’t even necessarily the fishing that got me hooked; it was the good times we had and the bonds we forged together. But still, catching at least a few fish, regardless of size or species, is important when taking children out.

When planning a trip with a youngster, bring along plenty of snacks and drinks. Believe it or not, besides keeping them nourished and hydrated, they also can help to keep them entertained.

To this day I still love meatloaf sandwiches because I remember dad bringing them along on many of our outings together. Also, try to take them to a place where you are pretty certain that you can catch some fish. Targeting species like sunfish, bluegills, and crappies is best as they tend to be easier to coax into biting. Don’t worry if you don’t catch a lot of fish or if they are small; your children will have the time of their lives regardless.

I also make sure that my son has some lures and a tackle box to call his own. On trips to the store, I often will let him pick out some items for himself, and I do the same for his friends when they come along.

Finally, don’t be afraid to play. If that means letting them play with the minnows or worms, then so be it. On my most recent trip with my son and his friends, we ended the day by going swimming. They all caught fish and had a ball but eventually wanted to cool off and go for a dip. That is fine. Remember it is about the good times you enjoy while fishing, not particularly the fishing itself. If they don’t have fun, they won’t want to go again.

It is so easy for us sportsmen to take things like fishing for granted, especially if we grew up plying the waters of our local creeks and ponds, trying to coax fish out of them.

Even though it may be hard to imagine for some of us, there are many children out there who simply don’t have the means or opportunities to enjoy this pastime as some of us do, but I can tell you that these same children would love to have that chance. So even though you hear the phrase “take a kid fishing” a lot these days, make a concerted effort to act upon it.