It’s cold now, and the deer have no doubt seen tremendous hunting pressure during the gun seasons that have recently ended, but that doesn’t mean you can’t put a notch in your deer tag this season.

If you have the fortitude to tough it out during the late muzzleloader and/or archery seasons, success still can be yours if you concentrate on food sources.

In the first few days after the rut, bucks tend to hunker down and rest for a few days, moving very little. But once they get their legs back under them, they know that if they are going to survive the winter, they have to strap the feedbag on in order to gain back as much of the weight as they can that they lost during the rigors of the rut.

As a matter of fact, although the late seasons aren’t usually written about nearly as much as the rut for a great time to kill a trophy buck, they often can be your best bet for one. During the late season, bucks will be much more predictable. While the rut is the best time to see big bucks in general while they are searching for does, if you can pinpoint where a particular bruiser is feeding, chances are you can catch him there routinely.

But late season food sources are not just good places to hunt for bucks; does visit them routinely too. The deer become more predictable during the late season, regularly visiting food sources each evening.

This is also a good time to catch deer out on their feet well before legal shooting light ends too. During the late season, deer sometimes tend to start hitting the food sources early in the afternoon.

Cut cornfields, winter wheat, and soybean fields will all attract deer in the late season. Mast crops such as acorns are usually not a key food source at this time of year since they have mostly been eaten up by animals. In grain fields, if there is snow on the ground, look for areas where the deer have pawed through the snow to get to the grain. This will tell you where they have been feeding.

Once you have located an active food source, evening hunting will be your best bet. Morning hunts can pay off here, but you may end up spooking deer out of the fields as you enter your stand. Stick close to bedding areas for morning hunts.

Keeping the wind in your favor is as important now as ever. By now deer have been hunted for awhile and are extremely wary. They also tend to group up during the late season, meaning you likely may have several deer in the food source at any given time. If they detect you, it could be game over for that hunt.

Dress appropriately. This is as important to success as anything. You won’t be effective if you are not comfortable – or if you freeze out before the deer show up. Trying to make the shot or remain still while half frozen only will lead to failure. If you get too cold, get down. You always can hunt another day, or perhaps you can find a brush pile or some cover to hunt from that is out of the wind.

Maintain your equipment as well. Things like to go wrong when the temperatures drop, and they invariably will. Making sure your bow or muzzleloader is properly cleaned and lubricated can go a long way to help you out in frigid temperatures.

Most importantly during the late season – don’t give up. It’s not over until darkness falls on the last day, and even though deer are very skittish now, they still have to obey their stomachs.

Yes, it’s often tough to get out there and brave the elements, especially on those bitterly cold, windy days. I admit that I have often been guilty of opting to stay home rather than brave the elements, but if you have the mustard, remember - it only takes that one trip to the tree for the deer you are after to show up.