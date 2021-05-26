While fishing an unfamiliar body of water last year, I was reminded of an often overlooked method of fishing unfamiliar bodies of water. A buddy and I were on a lake neither of us previously had fished before. When early efforts casting jigs, plugs, and live bait rigs didn’t produce any of the walleyes the lake was rumored to have in abundance, I quickly suggested we try trolling.
The reason I suggested that we troll in the first place is because I have employed this method in times before when I found myself on an unfamiliar body of water without much luck. It had usually produced at least marginal results in most of the instances before, which was usually better than how I was fairing before I started to troll.
So, after setting out a few lines, we began our slow, constant crawl across the lake. It wasn’t too long before a rod tip bent and we had a fish. The first victim was a large white bass — fish that I have found to be fairly susceptible to trolling methods. But so are walleyes, which we were actually targeting. It’s not uncommon for most anglers to find themselves wondering how to attack a lake they have never been on and finding fish can be tough. Trolling offers you the opportunity to cover large areas of water, decreasing the amount of time it takes to find fish.
Another good reason to troll is that a common bait to troll with is a crankbait. Trolling crankbaits allows them to stay within their intended strike zone continuously – as opposed to when they cast which allows them only a very short window to stay in the strike zone. This is because when cast, crankbaits need time to reach their desired depth, and then have to begin ascending in the water column towards the end of the retrieve. Besides crankbaits, spinner rigs (such as a Lindy rig) and spoons can also be trolled effectively.
Let’s say you make a pass over a hump or point and pick up a fish or two. A wise decision then would be to either anchor and fish that spot, or to make several other passes over it while trolling. Don’t think that you need a big boat or special equipment to successfully troll for fish either. In most situations, simply holding a rod in your hand while idling the boat will suffice. On the particular day I mentioned at the beginning of this article, my buddy simply wedged a piece of 2x6 crossways into the rear of his boat and screwed some lengths of PVC pipe onto the board to set some rods in. His homemade contraption worked like a charm. One word of caution though; getting too many lines out at once can lead to some severe messes!
You may not always end up catching your targeted species when trolling, but if catching fish is just as important to you as targeting a specific species, then it’s worth it. All species of fish will hit baits that are being trolled; I have just found that walleyes, white bass, and northern pike are especially susceptible to this method of fishing. On the particular outing I mentioned we caught walleyes, white bass and a largemouth bass. We did not catch any limits but managed to catch fish, which was more than we had done earlier in the day. Now, trolling will not always work either, so do not be upset if you try it and end up getting skunked anyway. It is simply another method of fishing and one that allows you to cover large amounts of water when you do not know where the fish are. Sometimes it will pay off and sometimes it will not.
If your initial passes don’t produce, begin slightly varying the speed at which you are trolling. This may be enough to trigger fish into striking. Besides that, when trolling crankbaits, varying the speed of the boat will change the depth at which your crankbaits will run, which could also begin to produce strikes as you move into the fishes strike zones.
So, by all means, try your hand at casting and jigging, but when you find yourself on a new body of water and don’t know where to start, give trolling a try. Such as was the case for us that day, it can usually make the difference between getting skunked and catching a mess of fish.