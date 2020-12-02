The other day, someone asked me a question. “If there is one thing you can’t live without in the treestand, what is it?" My reply was simple and came swiftly from my lips: My safety harness. I think they were expecting me to ponder over which call I had to have or which cover scent or gadget was a must-have for me when hunting, but the truth is, although I can feel lost if I forget my binoculars or favorite call, if I forget my Hunter Safety System vest, I don’t get in the tree. And you shouldn’t either.
When I was younger, I got lucky hundreds of times, hanging and hunting from stands without wearing a fall restraint system. I had some close calls during those times when I wasn’t wearing a fall-restraint system, but it never seemed to bother much as I almost laughed them off. Not anymore. It’s not a laughing matter. I got lucky all those times, but I won’t tempt fate again.
With the introduction of the Hunter Safety System vest years ago, staying safe in the tree has never been easier. Other manufacturers now also make similar vests, and the success of the vests has been dramatic. Where it used to be quite uncommon for hunters to wear a safety harness or vest, nowadays you can find the majority wearing them.
This is partly due to the increase in attention that safety has gotten over the years but is also largely due to how easy the vests are to wear. The harnesses of the past were cumbersome, difficult to put on, tangled easily when stowed, and somewhat uncomfortable. The line of vests from Hunter Safety System eliminates all of that. Plus, as an added bonus, they are very comfortable and provide such amenities as binocular straps, multiple pockets for your calls and gear, and the latest in comfort and safety technology, not only making them much more user-friendly than those of the past but also much safer. In short, there really is no excuse for not wearing one.
So, I’ve made my point about how important it is to wear your vest, but research also shows that most falls happen while either ascending or descending from your perch or while stepping onto your stand. For this reason, it is also a good idea to take advantage of the quick connect straps that are available. These straps are left in the tree and allow you to quickly and easily hook in your vest once you reach your perch, making it simple to hook in before you even step foot into your stand.
Especially when using portable treestands, it is also important to use a Life Line in conjunction with your vest. A Life Line is a length of rope with a carabiner that attaches to your vest and that slides up and down with you as you climb into or out of your stand, meaning you are safely connected from the moment your feet leave the ground, preventing falling halfway up your stand.
To add to the safety and comfort features of their products, Hunter Safety System also has a complete line of accessories to make your hunting experience safer and more enjoyable. From bow and gear hoists and bow holders that attach to your vest, to reflective lifelines so you can find your stand in the dark, it really has never been easier, and more safe, to hunt from a treestand.
So, the next time you start thinking about what gear you must have to have a successful hunt, remember that being safe is the first — and most important — step to a successful hunt.