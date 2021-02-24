Are you looking for an enjoyable winter hunting activity this winter? Think about hunting coyotes.

Besides helping out the small game and upland bird populations, hunting coyotes is a blast. Be prepared though because these cagey critters are wary. Many people don’t even realize just how many coyotes we have here in Hoosier land.

Coyotes are naturally wary and are not seen all too often by many people. But right now is prime time to hunt them as they mate during the winter months, particularly in January and February.

Ways to hunt coyotes vary, from calling them in and using a rifle, to running them out woodlots and ditches, to using dogs to track them and flush them from their hideouts.

Calling can be done successfully anytime of season and is, in my opinion, the most enjoyable. All that is needed is a weapon (usually a small caliber rifle such as a .243) and either an electronic caller or some mouth calls. Rabbit squeals and fawn bleats work well. You can hunt them at night using a red light to see them with, or try going out at first light and hunting through the morning. Set up along a wooded edge, fencerow, or along a ditch and start calling, but be ready because coyotes can come in running.

When calling, if you have permission on enough ground to do so, try to move locations every 30 to 45 minutes. If a coyote is going to come in, it should do so by then.

Flushing them from cover, either on foot or via the use of dogs, also can be done anytime, but is best when there is snow on the ground. This is because fresh tracks can be spotted easier.

Once you find a set of tracks heading into a woodlot, post hunters on the other side and along likely escape routes such as fencerows and ditches. Then walk through the woods or release your dogs and let the chase begin.

For this type of hunting, a shotgun loaded with either 00 buck, No. 4 buck, or T shot. Using a shotgun on any type of drive or flush situation is best for a few reasons. First, it is safer as these loads won’t carry as far as rifle bullet will.

Second, it enables you to take shots at a coyote on the move. I have successfully rolled coyotes with such loads chambered in three-inch shells at distances pushing 80 yards.

To add a twist to flushing them, gather up some friends and start driving the roads at daybreak. Look for coyotes out in the middle of fields at first light. Often times they will be cruising through open fields during the morning hours looking for potential mates. When you spot one, post hunters on fencerows, etc. toward where you expect the coyote to try to escape while others in your party approach form the opposite side. The hunters posted on the escape routes may get a crack at him.

Hunting coyotes is not only enjoyable, but it is also necessary to keep their numbers in check and, just as importantly, to help the populations of small game, upland birds, and even deer. Some experts even suggest that hunting coyotes is having little effect on decreasing their numbers, however, as they are very adaptable and are prolific breeders, making it essential to hunt them.

Some things to remember when deciding to hunt coyotes include: if hunting on private property, be certain to obtain permission before heading out in search of coyotes.

Abide by all firearms and hunting rules and regulations. Practice safety. If calling and using a rifle, be certain to not only know your target, but also know what is behind your target.

Although this advice pertains to every hunting method and situation, keep in mind that some rifles can carry for miles.

The coyote season runs through March 15, with year-round hunting for them available to land owners and those with permission.