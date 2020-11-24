Opening day of the Indiana general firearms season is a day that gets many Hoosiers amped up.
Sure, there are tons of hunters out in the woods trying to fill a tag, and the “orange army” usually keep the deer on their feet and moving for most of the day as nearly every piece of available cover has a truck parked nearby and an orange hat in it. Opening day is also usually a good time to get a deer. Whether you are looking for a trophy buck or a tasty doe, the constant chaos of the day keeps deer moving as they look for a place to escape the pressure.
Now, after opening day has come and gone, well, things get a lot different. It only takes that one day of craziness for the remainder of the resident deer herd to figure out what is going on and to take cover. Once the festivities of opening day have passed, just seeing a deer can sometimes be quite difficult. They have learned not to move during daylight hours if they intend to survive.
Do your chances of punching a tag after opening day decrease in the days after the opener? You bet, but they are not zero. So there is still a chance. Having said that, there are a few things you can try in order to hopefully increase your chances of taking a deer in the middle of gun season.
Hunting all day can payoff, but can be tough to do for some hunters. If you just can’t take being out there all day, one of the things you can try is to hunt during the middle of the day. As most hunters leave their stands by 10 or 11 o’clock in the morning and then return to them again by 2 or 3 in the afternoon, they can often times push a deer right to you. Also, mature deer certainly do sometimes keep tabs on hunters and can tell when most of them enter or exit the woods. It is during these times when many hunters leave the woods that deer will sometimes get up and move.
You may also want to try hunting fairly close to a bedding area if you know where one is. You do not want to get so close that you run the deer out of it on your way in, but close enough to maybe get a crack at one as they get up to stretch or feed a little bit.
Speaking of feeding, with the extremely cold temperatures that have gripped our area this week, hunting a food source is always a good bet. Try to set up near a preferred food source to try to catch them as they enter it to feed near dark.
Sure, the going does get tough now; there is no doubt about it. The deer that are left are now extremely educated and wary. Now is the time to hunt smart. Even though things aren’t easy anymore, it can still be done. Each year a few individuals manage to get it done after the lead has been flying for a few days. Hopefully you can too with a little luck and some persistence.