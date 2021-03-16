As I pen this column, the crappie bite here in the Midwest is heating up. With the warmer days finally here, the water temps are climbing, meaning the slab-sided papermouth action is here.

Crappies don’t actually spawn until the water temperature is between 62 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit (although black crappies may start a little earlier and white crappies a little later), but they begin actively seeking out suitable areas to spawn when the water is much cooler than that – around 55 degrees or so.

With water temps now in the 50s in much of the area waters, now is the time to start keying in on some hot crappie action.

As the water warms, the males are the first ones to begin their ascent into shallower water from their deeper winter haunts. The males begin to prepare nests for the females to lay their eggs in and most nests are constructed in two to 10 feet of water in areas with gravel or hard bottoms. They can be caught before nest making begins in slightly deeper water, in the 8 to 15 foot depth range.

Then, when the males move even shallower to prepare the nests, the females will be staging in that eight- to 15-foot range. Once the nests are prepared and the females are ready to lay their eggs, they will move into the nests to drop their eggs before moving back into somewhat deeper water again while the males guard the nests. Persistently dropping your offerings in the nest will agitate the males and will often-times lead to a strike.

It’s no secret that crappies love stick-ups and brush piles as suitable cover to both ambush prey as well as hide from predators.

But they also like creek channels and coves to hang out in too. Many reservoirs have visible structure from the water’s surface, but often times you will have to rely on sonar equipment in order to find submerged timber, etc. If you fish any flood control reservoirs that are lowered during the winter, visiting such impoundments during these low pool months – either by walking the shoreline or by using a boat – can reveal stumps and other structure not normally visible when the reservoir is at summer pool. You can visually make note of such structure so that you will know the general area and then locate the structure using your sonar equipment, or if you have a GPS unit, you can log the locations of such spots into it and be able to motor right to it later.

Many lakes and reservoirs around here lack the brush piles, stick-ups, and stumps that are typical crappie hangouts, instead having their shorelines lined with docks and piers.

No worries. You will have to adapt to this kind of fishing, but dock and pier pilings are notorious for holding schools of papermouths.

Plunking a bobber right up against or under the docks can work, but you may find it easier to forgo the bobber and skip a tube jig up under the dock. You’ll be surprised at the numbers of crappies you can find this way. You’ll have to work a little harder for them, but limits can still be had if you are fishing such a body of water.

Regardless of how you approach it, crappie fishing isn’t too difficult and it doesn’t take pricey equipment to get in the game. Sure, logging areas into a GPS unit or spider-rigging with your boat are options for serious crappie-a-holics, but most people do just fine from the bank with a cane pole.

A simple minnow suspended under a bobber next to a stick-up will yield at least a mess of crappies most of the time. Small jigs – whether bare or coupled with a minnow – have also resulted in many meals for lots of folks as well, as have small crankbaits and spoons.

The key is in finding the correct depth and structure where they are congregating. And, once you do, you are likely to catch several. Crappie congregate, or “school” which means if you catch one or two in a given location, you are bound to hook a few more.

Light or light action rods work well for thin-lipped crappies. Two, four or six-pound line will also fill the bill. Pair this set-up with the aforementioned selection of bait and lures and you have enough to start. If using bobbers, slip bobbers or spring bobbers will each work fine.

Vary your presentation and depth until you find fish.

Crappie are fun to catch, provide great eating and are plentiful, which also makes them a perfect species to target when taking youngsters or newbies.

With a minimal amount of gear you can be into a mess of papermouths, and the time is now.