Woods and waters with Joe Martino

If I have said it once, I have said it a thousand times this year. Persistence and patience kills turkeys. But it is never fun to have to resort to being patient.

It is much more enjoyable when your pre-season scouting pays off, and you score on a bird in the first hour of opening morning. But if you don’t, and if you don’t punch your tag in the first couple of days, sometimes it just takes some good old fashioned grit and determination to win.

Turkey hunting is a funny thing. It can often all be over with before the sun even pops up. Then there are times when the birds are not cooperative and will test you to the breaking point. These are the times that determine what kind of turkey hunter you are.

There have been several times when I felt like saying, “To heck with it,” and felt like I should take up bowling or something, but when the chips are down, you sometimes have to keep grinding in order to kill a turkey. It can get frustrating as hell and really suck, but to be successful, sometimes that is what it takes.

Patience, persistence and confidence: they are often what separates the very best turkey hunters from really good turkey hunters.

However, when the birds are not going along with the game plan, possessing these traits can be extremely difficult. There are times when you literally feel like packing it in and calling it quits for the season.

It is unnerving to be outdone by an animal with the brain smaller than a walnut. That is what gets us so frustrated as turkey hunters. But it happens – to all of us. And more often we care to admit.

But it only takes a few minutes for things to change. In the blink of an eye, your season can go from lackluster to fabulous, and that is no joke. It is this very fact that keeps me going sometimes when the chips are down. Just when you think all is lost, when bird after bird has done nothing but ignore your calling and decoys, you can happen into a gobbler that will come running in.

Heck, the same gobbler can react differently to your calls from one day to the next.

I have packed it in and given up in the past without filling a tag, giving in to the notion that I had given it a fair shot and had simply come up short-handed. And believe me, simply putting in the time and hunting hard do not guarantee you a turkey dinner either.

Many hunters give it their all and still come up short. We all have.

But with turkey hunting, the law of averages does certainly come into play, given that you aren’t just doing dumb or crazy things.

You might set up on ten birds and strike out each time; each one sinking you further into your funk and making question why you ever thought you liked turkey hunting in the first place. But that eleventh bird could just be the one that comes in running, ending the hunt n minutes.

You just never know. Whether it is the first bird or the twelfth, when things do come together, it is a sweet feeling.

So, if you have yet to anchor a gobbler and your hopes seem to be dashing, don’t give in. More often than not, it is simple grit and stick-with-it-ness that gets the job done – even though at times you can surely feel as if you’ve reached you’re breaking point.