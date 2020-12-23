It was during a deer hunt a few years ago when I had an epiphany. At legal shooting light, a nice buck cautiously made his way in front of my position within easy gun range. The tangle of thick growth he was maneuvering through made it difficult to tell exactly how nice he was. I could tell he was a beautiful buck, and a good sized one, but I could never get a good enough look at his rack to see just how big his antlers really were. So I passed on the shot, wondering if I had made a mistake.

That is when I got to thinking. Most hunters would have shot that deer and been thrilled to have had the opportunity at a buck like that.

I find it funny, and a bit sad, that in today’s deer hunting world, we place a perceived value on a buck or on a hunter based on the size of the deer’s head gear. We are all guilty to one extent or another.

I really don’t consider myself a trophy hunter, although in most people’s eyes, I am. I do choose to hunt the biggest bucks on the properties that I have permission to hunt on, however. Let me explain to you where the line gets crossed.

As the saying goes, beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder. Any deer taken by legal and ethical means is one to be proud of. Mature deer (be it a buck or doe) are even more so. But the bottom line is that if a hunter takes a deer in a sporting manner and is happy with that deer and consumes or puts the flesh and hide to good use, then who the hell are we to judge him or her?

I read it on Facebook in fact. A trophy hunter was peeved because a hunter on another property had killed a buck that his so called “hunting group” had all elected to pass up. The deer was a magnificent 10-point buck, and as huge as he was, his group felt that the deer needed another year to really blow up into something world class. Well, his behavior was childish. Look, I understand his frustration – to a point. But I also understand that the hunter who shot the buck is likely on cloud nine as it might be his biggest buck yet.

I actually see both sides. I mean, I try to hunt the biggest bucks on the properties that I have, not only in the hopes of tagging a buck with impressive antlers but also because older bucks are less in numbers, more cagey and elusive. I enjoy the challenge – to a point. Sometimes I just want to shoot a deer. It can get frustrating seeing bucks all season long but not one you are willing to pull the trigger on.

Take into account another scenario. We generally have no hard feelings when a hunter shoots a yearling doe, but if that hunter shoots a yearling buck, it is not as generally accepted. I have seen hunters literally be verbally abused for shooting a buck that others did not feel was adequate. Often times this happens within the hunting industry as well. Really? A hunter shamed for shooting a deer that he otherwise would have been elated with taking had he not been ridiculed for doing so? It’s a shame.

The bottom line is this; there is absolutely nothing wrong with choosing to hunt mature bucks. In fact, it makes sense in many ways. It is even nicer when the hunters on neighboring properties do the same. It can make for some great hunting opportunities. This is how I prefer to hunt and operate with those hunting on neighboring properties. I don’t desire to shoot small bucks anymore, but I once used to. A mature doe or buck gets me cranked, however. Either is a splendid trophy.

So, while hunting for big, mature deer is how I – and many others – prefer to go about it, that does not mean that it is for everybody. And when it turns from working together for the betterment of everyone into deceit and ill-will towards others and of hunters being judged for what they shoot, well, then it is not only not fun anymore, it is wrong.