Hello everyone, and welcome to your first column of “Woods and waters with Joe Martino.” I am a local outdoorsman who grew up and resides right here in Howard County. My love and addiction to the outdoors has led me to many places and to many great experiences, which I am excited to share with you through my weekly column here in the Kokomo Perspective.

I have been a journalist for many years, currently having articles regularly published in several national magazines and publications, such as North American Whitetail Magazine, Bowhunting World, The Fisherman’s Journal, realtree.com, and bowhunting.com to name a few, and previously had a column on ESPN.com/outdoors. I also have written for other newspapers, but it is good to have a column right here at home where I first learned to love the outdoors.

I have had the opportunity to meet and spend a few days with Troy and Jacob Landry and their family from the hit show Swamp People on The History Channel to hunt gators with them in Louisiana. I also have had the pleasure of meeting and getting know all sorts of people in the outdoor industry and intend to share some things about some of your favorite ones as I go.

I have been a registered hunting guide in Illinois where I guided deer and turkey hunters for a number of years.

While I love everything fishing, hunting, and trapping related, my top two passions are turkey hunting and elk hunting in the Rocky Mountains. Just ask my wife, Tracy!

Speaking of Tracy, we have been married for almost 22 years. She also holds a master’s degree from IU Kokomo and is the executive director of Family Service Association of Howard County. She definitely puts up with and supports all of my outdoor activities, as long as I don’t wake her up at 3 a.m.!

Tracy and I have one child, an 18-year-old son, Nicholas, who is just as much in love with the outdoors as I am. Soon after he graduated from Northwestern High School last year, he and his partner finished second in the state in competitive bass fishing in two different divisions.

Nicholas just finished his freshman year at IU Kokomo where he is majoring in marketing.

I always have loved writing about the outdoors as much as I like being in it. When I won my university’s highest literary honor my senior year of college, I knew that somehow I wanted to work in the outdoor industry.

I am an award-winning author and have been a judge for the Outdoor Writer’s Association of America and the Southeast Outdoor Press Association where I was asked to judge articles, photographs, videos, and online outdoor content by those in the outdoor media from across the country.

Tracy and I also own a local beef jerky company – Joe’s Jerky. We are a producer of premium-quality whole muscle beef jerky and snack sticks, and our products are distributed nationally.

I have a bachelor’s degree from the University of Indianapolis and hold an MBA from IU Kokomo.

I look forward to writing the outdoor column, “Woods and waters with Joe Martino” each week and hope you all enjoy it.