Are you still trying to find a way to put a notch in your turkey tag on this last weekend of the Indiana season? Well don’t fear. The waning days of the season can be the best yet!

This is usually a time of despair for some hunters, but I always have loved the last few days of turkey season. I personally feel that some of the best hunting takes place the last weekend of the season. You just have to know how to hunt late season birds.

Sure, there's nothing like tagging out on opening day or shortly thereafter. It takes the pressure off, and it gives you more time to spend with the family, fishing, mushroom hunting, or doing work that needs to be done around the house. But if you still have that turkey license burning a hole in your pocket, you may want to consider spending some of your precious time in the woods. Late season toms can be tough, but a ball of fun at the same time.

Birds Are Call Shy

It is not uncommon to hear less gobbling in the woods by the time the season wears on. Sure, you could say that it’s because there are certainly fewer turkeys out there at this time than there were a couple of weeks ago. but in reality, it is likely that the birds have become call shy, having been shot at or educated by other hunters. Male turkeys also know that gobbling helps predators to pinpoint their whereabouts, and will sometimes gobble less frequently because of this. The good news is that the gobbles that you do hear later in the season are likely made by mature toms who are hoping to find some of the last hens to breed. Many of the more anxious, loudmouth, juvenile birds have already gotten introduced to a face full of buckshot.

Learning to keep quiet is a plus in the late season. Sure, we paid good money for calls, and we love to hear gobblers answer them, but try playing on a gobbler’s curiosity by calling less frequently. This is not to say that if you got a tom fired up that you should back off. In this situation, keep him going and call as much as you want. But, if the tom is uninterested in your best calling efforts, call it quits, or at least back off and see what he does.

Call sparingly:

When calling to late season toms, it is best to start out sparingly. You can always increase the frequency and volume as needed. Remember that in nature, the toms call the hens to them, so it is not natural for a tom to go to the hen. By calling sparingly, you can play on the bird's curiosity. Once a tom answers your calls, sit tight for a few minutes. He knows where you are, and if it sounds like he is coming in, let him. If, on the other hand, he starts heading the other direction or he hangs up, then you can try to get him fired up by calling more aggressively. Or you may have to try to get around him to cut him off.

Out in the open:

If it is raining on one of the last days of the season, make it a point to hunt a field. Sure, it is easy to stay in bed on these days, but believe me; the turkeys don't mind a little rain. They will, however, tend to head for an open field during such weather. This is because turkeys rely greatly on their sight and hearing to survive. Rain and wind makes it more difficult for them to see or hear approaching danger from within the confines of the timber, so they use fields in these situations in order to make full use of their senses and to better notice approaching danger. They also take advantage of the weather to feed on the many insects that crawl up the shoots of grasses and weeds to escape the wet ground shortly after a rainfall.

Mix it up:

Late season gobblers have likely heard it all when it comes to calls. This is a time when I like to try an offbeat call, or one that most hunters are likely to shy away from. So, if you aren’t having much luck with your trusty box call or go-to diaphragm or friction call, then learn how to use a tube call or a wing bone call. The vast majority of turkey hunters won’t use these calls – and there is a reason. It takes some practice to be able to mimic the sounds of a real bird with them, but when mastered these types of calls may just be the edge you need now. I believe that the tube call is possibly even more realistic sounding than most other calls, and the fact that the gobblers in your area probably haven’t heard it yet means that they may just want to come over to check out what they think is the new lady in town.

Sometimes a cantankerous tom just doesn’t want to come in no matter what you throw at him. He sticks to the fact that the hens should come to him while he stays put and displays. Every now and then I like to throw in a gobble. I will simply make a few soft hen yelps followed by a gobble to try to make the gobbler jealous. Sometimes this is just enough to draw him in.

Back where it all started:

If you struck a gobbler early in the morning but he just wasn’t interested in coming in and was drug off by other hens, remember that spot a few hours later because he will. While he may have shown no interest in your calling right off the bat, once those hens that drug him the other way leave for their nest, you can almost count on it that he will go back to see if that other hen (you) is still around and looking for action.

A few years back, I had a gobbler courtesy gobbling like crazy at me from across a field, but he just wouldn’t break free from the group of hens he was with. I had no other back up birds – he was it – and it was late in the season, so I just sat there against that tree for a couple of hours. I actually dozed off until I was awakened by a deep, throaty gobble along the timberline. A few minutes later and my hunt was over. That turkey’s mistake was his memory. Thank goodness I didn’t have any other back up birds that day!

Tough it out:

Make the most of your limited time afield. Especially during those last precious days, try to stay in the woods as long as your schedule will allow. Things certainly do tend to slow down after sunrise in the turkey woods, once the toms become henned-up. A little later on though, the hens leave the gobblers to return to the nest. It is at this time when the gobblers become lonely and more vulnerable to your calling efforts. Being patient just may result in a turkey taking a ride in the back of your truck by the end of the day. I never used to be a fan of them myself – always favoring the exciting action of morning hunts - but after experiencing just how vocal and exciting evening hunts can be, I was hooked.

Intercept A Longbeard

Lastly; know the birds in your area. By knowing where the turkeys are likely to be going at certain times of the day, you can likely set up and intercept a longbeard with minimal calling. Since there is a chance they may not respond well to calls, knowing their preferred feeding area after flying down from the roost, for example, is good information to have. You can simply set up in between the roost and the feeding area and catch one off guard. Good woodsmanship will outperform good calling anytime.

Late season turkeys are among my favorites to hunt due to their willingness (sometimes) to come in. Gobblers at this stage of the game can become desperate, as many of the hens have already been successfully bred. The gobblers still want to breed, and they will keep looking for any receptive hens that they can find. Make no doubt about it though, these birds have been called to or shot at by now, so they will be extremely wary, so this doesn’t mean you can cut corners.

Play your cards right and stick with it and you should end up with a bird before it’s over.