Talk to most anglers in Indiana, and it quickly becomes obvious that bluegill fishing is near and dear to most Hoosiers’ hearts.

As one of the area’s most sought-after pan-fish, the bluegill has fishermen making regular weekend trips to places such as the strip pits near Linton, West Boggs Lake, Dogwood Lake and Patoka in search of their sweet fillets.

The bluegill – for some reason – is usually thought of as an easy fish to catch, due in large parts to its abundance. There are times, however, when slab ‘gills are anything but easy, thus sometimes duping anglers looking for a mess of fish. While their numbers are plentiful in many area lakes and reservoirs, and they can spawn multiple times a summer, there are still times when some techniques will far out-perform others – and times when certain techniques can yield a strike-out.

There are a couple of reasons that many people feel that bluegills are easy to catch. For one, bluegills are usually the most abundant species of fish found in most ponds and lakes. The law of averages is in your favor when fishing for them. Secondly, when bluegills spawn, their circular shaped nests are easily visible from the shoreline. Find a gently-sloping shoreline in most bodies of water around here in mid-May, and you are likely to see the “honeycombed” appearance of hundreds of bluegill beds lining it.

So, while they are spawning or guarding the nests, they are easy prey as well. Once the spawn is over, however, the fishing gets a lot tougher. Between the heat of summer and the fish spreading back out and moving into deeper water, you may end up thinking that they have all but disappeared if you don’t change your tactics. No, they won’t be as easy to catch once summer hits as they were earlier in the season, but you still usually can manage to scrape out a decent mess of them if applying the right methods and approach.

I remember one fishing trip in particular years ago when a change in technique made all the difference. A friend and I were fishing a small farm pond, and we hadn’t boated a fish in a couple of hours. We only had a few bites at all. The lack of action had made me lazy, and I simply kept watching my bobber. My friend decided to start jigging his bobber, continuously lightly popping it back toward the boat. Almost immediately he began getting strikes. It didn’t take long before I began employing his technique. As long as we kept the bait in constant motion by popping it back towards the boat, we consistently caught fish, but if we let the bait sit, the action would quickly halt.

It is also common for most of us to instinctively fish shallow when searching for bluegills. It is easy to feel that way when you see the males circling the nests near the shoreline, but during the pre- and post-spawn periods, the large females may be found in deeper water, from say six- to 10-, or even 12-feet of water. If fishing during this pre-spawn phase, it may be wise to release the majority of the females so they can lay their eggs.

Before the spawn even starts (before the males even start fanning nests) try deeper areas of water where the fish may be staging until the water temperature gets just right for nest building. Likewise, once the spawning has stopped, look back to deeper water to find the most fish.

Sometimes baits and lures also can make a difference. I have seen times when certain jigs or spinners outperformed others, or even when certain live baits put more fish in the basket than others. For this reason, consider switching it up a little if the action is slow.

Time of day also can be critical. While bluegills can be active all day long, peak times are usually mid-morning and early-evenings. I have noticed that once it gets dark, the bluegill bite stops.

Also, if you have been on fish when the action comes to a sudden stop, it is likely that a predator such as a catfish or a largemouth bass has moved into the area. Be patient. In my experience the action will return in half an hour or so. If it doesn’t, then try somewhere else for awhile.

Remember, even with what most people see as the least finicky fish, bluegills will tell you what they want if you pay attention. Experimenting with different presentations, retrieves, depths, and areas will yield more fish. Sure, often times simply tossing a worm or cricket in the right places will yield enough gills to keep you happy, but when the fish are fickle, mix things up until the fish let you know what will work that day.