If you’re a deer hunter, I’m sure that you are familiar with trail cameras whether or not you use them yourself.

I have had years where I didn’t use them, and still, time makes it tough to get them out. But, I try to when and where I can, not just for the information they can provide me on what kind of bucks I have hanging around but also for the enjoyment of seeing what they turn up.

Besides helping us see the deer on our hunting property, using trail cameras also has given my teenage son and me one more thing we can do together. Loading the SD cards to see what turns up is always exciting!

When I first began using trail cameras years ago, I opted for the cheapest ones I could find, feeling the need to have a handful of them out at once in order to cover multiple areas. I quickly found out that cheaper is definitely not always better. The low-end models of trail cameras do work OK (sometimes) but tend to “eat” batteries, making them not as cheap as you originally thought. They also tend to take more pictures of “nothing” than better models do. Back when they ran on film and weren’t digital, it could get very expensive getting pictures developed of nothing but scenery.

This being said, there is generally no reason to spend a fortune on one either. A good mid-range-priced camera is typically a good bet. There are numerous manufacturers of trail cameras, and they each make models to fit the bill. Things to consider include pixels, bright flash, infrared, black flash, adjustable settings, and battery life.

After trying a handful of different makes and models, I have found some that I prefer over others. I like those by Moultrie and Browning the best. I have found that these two have superior battery life, outperform the other brands I tried, and last much longer without any issues. Their versatility, ease of operation, and capabilities also have impressed me. They are simply the best ones I have used in their class. That’s not to say that you won’t get by just fine with others; you will. I have just found that I can set my Brownings and Moultries and never have to worry about them. I know they will work and they offer a wide-range of options and photo/video options.

Although there is much debate as to whether the cameras spook deer, I am sure that the bright-flash models (like they all used to be years ago) do spook deer. Most of today’s better infrared and black flash cameras do not appear to be alarming to deer. You can’t see them or hear them go off, at least in the daytime.

With a decent size SD card, the camera can hold hundreds to thousands of pictures, making regular treks through your hunting property to check your cameras a thing of the past. Or, now you don’t even have to leave the comfort of your own living room in order to check your trail cameras. Most companies now offer cameras that are compatible with certain software where, through a paid internet access site, you can check your pictures, battery status, everything – from your couch! The advantages to this are twofold. For one, it enables you to see what activity is happening at your site(s) almost as it happens. Whenever you log on, you can find out – rather than having to wait until you find the time to drive out to your hunting spot(s) and retrieve the SD card.

Secondly, it dramatically decreases the amount of intrusion that you normally would make if you had to go out and check you cameras. While it is a super nice feature, such access is a pay-as-you-go service, or some type of paid service anyway, so keep that in mind.

The bottom line: although you may want to somewhat limit your use and/or trips into your hunting areas to check your cameras in order to prevent disturbing the deer, most of today’s cameras allow for minimal invasiveness thanks to dark flashes, SD card storage, etc.

Still others, like the Moultrie I mentioned, offer various modes of operation making them extremely versatile and useful tools in your hunting arsenal. Besides just knowing what deer are frequenting your set-ups, trail cameras will allow you to see exactly when and how often they are there, thereby giving you yet another tool in your bag of tricks.