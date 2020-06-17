“And I love fried chicken and blue gill fishin', and outlaw women, and I wouldn't change if I could.” These are the words from a famous Blake Shelton song, and they ring true when describing the American spirit for lots of folks.

As the line suggests, fried chicken and bluegill fishing are as American as (we can leave the outlaw women part out for this) baseball and apple pie for sure.

The bluegill does not always seem to get the credit it deserves. However, for those who are familiar with the spunk this little fish has to offer, they command respect.

Summer means bluegill fishing. For me, the tradition goes way back to my most formative years, those as a child at an age in the early single digits. My dad would make it a point to take me bluegill fishing at least once or twice a week, and the good times we had plunking our bobbers into nearby waterways is one reason that I still love this endeavor today. Another was the fact that the sheer tenacity and attitude that these panfish exude when hooked is of worthy note.

Bluegills are the perfect species to target with youngsters. They are plentiful, active in warm water, fairly easy to catch (in comparison to other species such as bass and walleye), and put up a heck of a good tussle when hooked. But beyond that, they are just plain fun to catch and superb to eat!

Bluegills spawn later than most species, once the water temperatures reach the upper-60s and right on until it gets in the 80s. So right now is primetime for catching them.

Crickets, bee moth, red worms, nightcrawlers, or any small plastic artificial baits are perfect for plunking them out of the water. They can usually be caught in shallow water. Once you find the right depth to keep your lure at, the action can get hot. Small baits on light lines will keep your hands full with this scrappy member of the sunfish family.

For those bluegills that you see circling the beds, they usually are tougher to catch as their only focus is to guard the nest in order to keep predators from snatching their eggs. I usually opt to try a little deeper for those fish not on the nest anyhow.

Some of my best memories have been made while plying the waters for bluegills. The cool part for me now is that I get to relive the memories of my childhood a bit on the days that my wife, son, and I make a trip to a nearby farm pond or reservoir. There is nothing like rekindling those good times, but what is even better are the memories that we are making now.

There is still plenty of summer left, so be sure to grab your kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, parents, or anyone and go cash in on some good ol’ American fun! Once you set the hook on your first ‘gill of the trip, you’ll wonder why you have waited so long.