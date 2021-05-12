As the line peeled off the spool, the bait and bobber were propelled toward the submerged brush, and the bobber landed with an almost serene, “ploomp.”

No sooner had my first cast of this year’s unusually wet spring landed in the water when I asked myself, “Why don’t I do this more often?” As I sat there with my son and wife, it wasn’t too awfully long before my bobber plummeted, and I was setting the hook on my first open water fish of the season.

That was almost 10 years ago. We still manage to break out the bobbers and red worms for a little bluegill fishing, but our ventures are much more varied and diverse now that he is a grown.

So, on that day, I quietly asked myself why I hadn’t been fishing more often, especially having a 10-year-old son at the time, and reminded myself that I need to make time to take him fishing more than I have. But in reality, I knew the answer to my question. Having a hectic work schedule, owning a business and, yes, even writing, takes up about all of my time, leaving little, if any, time for much else.

That being said, I made a decision then and there (like I do every year) to make it a priority to take my family out fishing more often this year. I feel that this is important for a few reasons.

First, being outdoors is a refreshing necessity for our youth, especially today. I am amazed at the number of kids who have never been fishing! Actually, alarmed would be a better word for it. When I was growing up, we used to ride our bikes to nearby creeks or farm ponds and spend the day catching crayfish, fishing, and just exploring the outdoors. But unfortunately in today’s society, we can’t let our children do as we did for fear of them being abducted, etc. It’s a shame.

For this reason, we as parents need to make a conscious effort to get our children outdoors. Trust me; it will do us all good.

Second, I am also a firm believer that children who grow up fishing and hunting are more likely to mature into caring, respectful adults. Getting acquainted with nature teaches them to appreciate all things wild and to have a respect for the animals that survive in the wild.

Also, spending time outdoors cleanses the soul. It has a way of erasing the stresses of everyday life and allowing one to get back in touch with oneself. Some of the best therapy I have ever received came about while in a treestand or while standing waist deep in a flowing stream.

That year and in subsequent years I did manage to make somewhat good on my promise. While we still didn’t spend enough time outdoors with my son and wife, we did make it out a few more times after that day than we previously had. The last couple of years have found us making very good on that promise made seven years ago.

We now have a couple of boats and manage to get out quite frequently. Plus, our son, Nick, has even started to learn trapping and limb-lining for turtles and the like. He loves the entire outdoor experience. If the traditions of fishing, hunting, trapping, and the like aren’t passed down to future generations, they will quickly become a lost art.

Besides the obvious mental health therapy that fishing and being outdoors can provide, don’t forget the physical ones either. It is felt that periodic time outdoors enjoying a hobby increases one’s health. Besides any exercise that you may get from your outdoor endeavors, the mere solitude and tranquility it can provide is usually enough to ease your mind and help you refocus in order to fight your daily battles in a more productive way.

So, while life certainly finds a way to constantly keep us overwhelmed, make it a point this year to get out and spend some quality time outside doing whatever it is you enjoy. It doesn’t have to be fishing or hunting. It can be biking, hiking, canoeing, whatever, just try to escape for a little bit. You’ll be surprised at the many benefits you’ll gain from it, one of which just may be helping your children as well.

So, why is it that I haven’t taken more time to go fishing?