The belief among many turkey hunters is that getting after it on day one of the spring turkey season is the best bet.

This can be true in many instances, but don’t fall into the trap of thinking that the early bird always gets the worm in these cases. There are times, yes, when being the first hunter to encounter a gobbler makes the difference between getting a bird or not – especially in heavily hunted areas. The birds aren’t pressured yet and haven’t had to dodge a flurry of buckshot in order to live another day.

There can be, however, a downside to hunting turkeys right out of the gate – flocks of turkeys that have yet to break out of their winter groups. Due to Indiana’s regular turkey season opening a bit later, Hoosier hunters may not experience this unless hunting during the earlier youth season. But when spring is late to arrive or if hunting in a state where the season comes in earlier, you may well run into this situation.

When it comes to any outdoor-related endeavor, timing is everything. Things such as barometric pressure and photoperiodism (the amount of light in a day) can dramatically change the activity and location of fish and wildlife. All fishermen have heard the infamous, “You should have been here last week.” Truth is, a few days can make a huge difference – whether talking about the crappie bite or a receptive gobbler.

So what does it take to kill a gobbler when you encounter birds that are still flocked up? Luck never hurts, but there are also some things that I have learned that may hopefully lend you a hand too.

Trying to call to a large flock of birds can be tough. The toms will likely gobble their heads off, yet rarely come in. They are gobbling out of graciousness, but are unlikely to leave the hens they are with.

One strategy that may pull in an early-season longbeard is to use taxidermy decoys, or at the very least, the most realistic looking artificial decoys you can get your hands on. Set up a tom or a jake along with a hen as if they were either breeding or at least in close company. This set-up may just be enough to coax a jealous gobbler into range.

Another – more radical - option is to go into the roosting area after sundown once the birds have all roosted for the evening and bust the birds off the roost forcing them to split up. This is a technique that is employed by fall turkey hunters, yet can be effective on large spring flocks just the same. The goal then is to be in the area the next morning and try to call in a gobbler as the flock tries to gather back up. When employing this method, you will have to use some different calls than you normally would in the spring. The Kee Kee Run is a call often made by hens when attempting to gather the flock back up or when searching for other turkeys. Use this in addition to regular clucks, purrs, and yelps to try to bring in a gobbler hoping to unite with the group.

The best tactic is to learn the flock’s habits before the opener and wait them out at their preferred food source, dusting and loafing areas, etc. This is not the traditional method of a spring turkey hunt and definitely provides less excitement, but it can be effective at times. Although I have spent several mornings overlooking large fields where turkeys hung out, never to have one within gun range too.

Then there is always trying to spot and stalk a gobbler. Good luck. But actually, it can be done under just the right circumstances, provided you are fortunate enough to have permission on enough ground to do this. I am a firm believer that at times, this is the best option for wrapping your tag around a gobbler’s ankle.

If you can spot a gobbler either from the road, or from a fire lane, just over the crest of a hill, etc. without him spotting you and then using the terrain (like a ditch, low spot in a field, valley, etc.) to sneak into range of that bird, you may just be surprised at what can happen. A few of my oldest gobblers have come this way. Hey, if they aren’t coming into your calls anyway, what have you got to lose?