As I pen this column, it is cold. It's the coldest day we have had yet this winter, I believe, and the next week is going to bring in even colder temperatures. It’s the weather that keeps most people indoors and rightfully so! But for me and those like me, even the harsh weather can’t always keep us inside.

My Sitkga gear clothing and Striker Ice garb definitely make withstanding this weather much more bearable when I’m out hunting or ice fishing.

The moral to this story is that even when things outside are the coldest, there are still plenty of activities for outdoorsy folks like us to do, either while it is frigid or when the temps warm up a bit like they might this weekend.

Goose hunting

The Canada goose hunting season runs through February, so there is plenty of time to wait for warmer days to get in on some last-minute action.

You don’t have to go out in negative temps if you don’t want to. When it’s this cold, you better hunt where they are feeding, unless you have a water source that is kept open through the use of pumps, aerators, etc.

Ice fishing

Duh. When it is this cold, ice fishing becomes an obvious choice if you enjoy hard water angling. I’ll wait for a warmer day, but hey, knock yourself out if you want. Just remember this; just because we have had horribly cold temperatures outside, this does not mean safe ice is a given.

Snow on top of ice not only acts as an insulator, it adds tons (literally) of weight to the ice, meaning the ice is already under a constant strain of holding much more than your body weight.

Current, schools of fish, aerators, etc. can all mean weak ice in spots too, so always follow ice fishing safety regardless of how safe you think it is.

Rabbit hunting

Rabbit hunting is one of my very favorite winter activities. Now that the deer seasons are pretty much over, I will turn my attention towards rabbits, but again, not today. I’ll wait for warmer temperatures. Not only for personal comfort, but warmer temps will also make it much easier for my dogs to sniff out a rabbit, compared to the dry, powdery snow we have now.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Coyote hunting

Hunting coyotes is also something I love to do after deer hunting has come to an end. To me, calling in such a wary and cagey predator ranks among the proudest of accomplishments.

Outdoor shows:

One of the greatest ways to take in the outdoors, without even being outdoors, is by attending many outdoor shows that can be found throughout the Midwest in January and February.

Well, that is during a normal year. With the pandemic, nearly all show have been canceled, yet a very few are still going on, so by doing a search, one might just pop up that you can attend.

These shows also give you a chance to see several outdoor related products under one roof, and to talk to the folks who manufacture them.

Organize

If you are like me, the fall’s hunting seasons have found your garage, shed, and office a wreck! Coming in tired after a day of hunting often finds me just throwing my gear in a pile. After months of this, things get pretty nasty around my place.

On days that I don’t find myself outside, I really need to spend time cleaning, organizing and preparing my gear so that it is always ready – and easily located – the next time I need it.

So, see, yes, the weather is currently frightful, but if you are daring, dedicated, or just wait a week or two until it warms up a little, there are plenty of things to do to keep you occupied until the spring bite – some of which don’t even require being outside!

Here’s to a great 2021 for all of you!