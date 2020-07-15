As I spied the bull elk, I figured he was pushing 35 yards away. Upon releasing my arrow, however, I quickly realized that he was much farther than that.

The carbon shaft struck noticeably low, barely catching the top portion of his leg. What would have ended up as a long, yet fruitless tracking job only ended up as a bit of disappointment and a lot of laughs as the elk in question was not made of flesh and bone, but rather – foam. Bigger animals such as elk look closer than they actually are when you are used to shooting at deer and turkey-sized animals.

This unfortunate shot occurred at a Rinehart-sponsored 3-D archery shoot a few years ago, and I sure was glad that I still had plenty of time to sharpen my bow-hunting skills before opening day arrived. Even though that shot was a few years back, I never forget the lesson: practice throughout the years and in as realistic situations as possible.

Sight-in first

We all hear how good it is to shoot at 3-D targets for the realism and to help sharpen our ability to pick a spot on the animal. This is very true, but it is very important to make sure your bow is sighted in beforehand. It is best to start out (especially if you have not shot in a while) shooting at a target with bullseyes. Shooting at small dots or bullseyes will allow you to properly sight in your bow and get your groups tight. This is crucial before shooting 3-D targets. Until your bow is properly sighted in, you must shoot at dots or bullseyes first.

Once your bow is sighted in and you are grouping well, that is when switching to or throwing in some 3-D practice pays off. As I mentioned, shooting at 3-D animal targets trains you to pick a spot on that animal in which to aim, something that shooting dots will not do. Remember, you will not have a bullseye on the real thing, so learning where to aim and having it become second nature without having to think about it will be huge come game time.

How far is that animal?

Probably one of the greatest benefits of shooting on 3-D courses is that it sharpens the skill of learning to judge distance. Sure, I have seen guys using a rangefinder on the 3-D course before, but in my opinion, you are only cheating yourself by doing so. If you do not hunt and are only shooting the course for the competition only, then fine, but if you want to become a better hunter, put the rangefinder away – at least until after the shot. Then you can use it to see how close you were to correctly guessing the yardage.

Besides simply judging yardage, this type of practice will get you more comfortable with shot angles – which is crucial since animals in the wild will rarely give you a perfect broadside shot. Putting the pin directly behind the shoulder of a quartering away buck will likely not result in you taking that trophy, for example. In this situation you want to aim a little further back, perhaps into the ribs, depending on the severity of the angle.

Is that really in the way?

Another really great benefit to shooting 3-D courses is that you will end up in situations like you are likely to encounter while in the field, ones that are difficult to reconstruct in your backyard range. For instance, when I was young, I was shooting at a course with some older bow-hunters. As I came to full draw on the animal I let down on my draw because I felt that I did not have a shot. There was simply too much debris in the way and limbs kept obstructing my view of the target. One of the elders reminded me that there was indeed a shot there. Just because there was a twig in between my sight pin and the vital area on the animal made no difference. The arrow rest sits below the sight pin, meaning that the arrow had a clear path to the target. This was an important lesson that has helped me on occasion. Sure, it wasn’t rocket science, but sometimes we all need some advice and cannot seem to see the obvious for being too wrapped up in the situation.

3-D shoots will also let you know how your equipment is performing because you will learn how your bow performs at varying distances on different types of targets.

The bottom line is that practicing in real-life hunting situations will help prepare you for when that monster buck steps into one of your shooting lanes this fall. By then you should have no question as to which pin to use or where to put that pin because you will have been through this scenario 100 times.

But probably one of the best reasons to shoot 3-D has nothing to do with improving your skills at all. It is because it is just plain fun. Just getting a group of friends together to shoot, laugh at each other’s misses, and have fun is reason enough.