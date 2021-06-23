This time of year I am reminded of my son’s first fishing trip and what it did for not only him but for myself as well. Even though it was over 18 years ago, I will never forget it, partly because when it comes to the outdoors, he loves it every bit as much now as he did then. More actually.

That spring started out as usual for me: things piling up at work, home projects planned, but already behind schedule, etc. Because of all of this, I had become quite apprehensive at the thought of not getting everything done that I “needed” to. Nonetheless, my wife and I took a couple of days off so that we could spend some time together and visit with friends.

Fishing was included in how we chose to spend some of our free time. Our son Nicholas was less than 2 years old, so I was not sure how it was all going to work out, but we would see!

Before he was even born, I always fantasized that Nicholas would enjoy fishing, hunting, and the outdoor sports as much as I do. I dreamed of all of the good times that we may someday hopefully share. Now the time was upon us, and nothing could have prepared me for what happened. Early into the endeavor, my son was reeling in the line when a small bluegill attacked the nightcrawler.

He managed to land that small fish, with some help from dad, and he instantly was hooked on the sport. We spent the remainder of the day plunking our bobber into the lake and reeling in many more bluegills and crappies. The only time my son ever showed an inkling of being uninterested was when we were required to pause from fishing in order to rebait the hook or untangle a mess in the line. Even though he was young enough still to have a pacifier in his mouth, he already knew the importance of keeping his line in the water!

Needless to say, that trip turned out to be one which I will never forget. It was, without a doubt, one of the most memorable fishing trips I have had, and I never wet a line! It was even more than that, however. It was a lesson in life for me. I learned that it is sometimes better to slow down and enjoy our families and our hobbies together, instead of simply doing one or the other. What’s more, I was taught this very important lesson by a toddler.

Well, that was simply the first of several fishing trips we have been on since then. He has since gone on to compete in high school tournaments and now adult-level tournaments. I cannot help but sometimes think back to that day years ago and how it all began. It is said that children have short attention spans, and that is true, but in the case of Nicholas and fishing, he simply does not tire of it. He never has, and I pray he never will.

It is amazing how some of life’s most important lessons can be learned from some of the littlest people. It is easy to get wrapped up in our own interests and become selfish when in pursuit of them, but when it is all said and done, what’s more important is what we can teach and pass on to others, and help them to enjoy. This is how we should achieve true satisfaction. By teaching Nick to fish, I will accomplish far more for the sport than I ever would by simply fishing more often myself. I began to instill a love of nature and a respect for all wild things into my son’s heart at an early age. Plus, he has now begun sharing this with his friends and their parents as well.

In today’s concrete and technological world of ever increasing split families, there are fewer children becoming interested in the outdoor sports. It seems as if life is too fast-paced or simply that there are fewer wild places in which to pursue such outdoor activities.

It does not always take remote, out-of-the-way locations to find good fishing, however. Many of the local reservoirs, parks, and the like can cough up plenty of action for the ardent angler. The key is for children to have the right person to introduce them to the outdoors. If we, as parents, uncles, cousins, godparents, friends, etc., don’t take the time to show today’s younger generation the ways of our ancestors, then they will simply go on playing Nintendo, watching TV, or worse.

It is up to us to rekindle the passionate love of Mother Nature that I believe is hidden within all of us. The future of the sport depends on it. Without future anglers, much needed funds that are required to improve and maintain our fisheries will not be there, and more importantly, our children may be missing out on the opportunity to get reacquainted with not only nature, but their inner beings.

Mother Nature can sometimes be the best therapist there is!