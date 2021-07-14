A recent conversation got me thinking, and it’s one that I hear or engage in almost yearly.

The majority of people firmly believe that touching, handling, or moving a young, wild animal will spell disaster for it. They have been taught that once the baby animal has human scent on it that the mother will abandon it. The truth is this simply is not true. Wild animals are better parents than we sometimes give them credit for. Now, this doesn’t mean that you should go and disturb a perfectly fine nest or anything like that, because there can be ramifications sometimes, but on the flip side, returning a baby to a nest is perfectly OK. Remember though, most times what we believe is an orphaned animal actually isn’t.

Mother Nature’s creatures do not typically abandon their animals, but they will leave them for periods of time, sometimes long ones, in order to go forage and feed to provide for them. So even though you may think that those cute little furry babies are orphaned, trust me, they are not.

Sometimes though, things happen that may require just a bit of human intrusion. Let’s say you find a baby bird, for example, that has fallen from the nest. The age-old myth is that once you touch the babies of a wild animal that the parents will not care for them. Yes, I said myth because that belief is, well, for the birds.

I hear it all the time. Folks do believe that if they touch the babies of a bird, rabbit, you name it, that the mother or parents simply will abandon their young because of the human scent that would be transferred to their young.

And people are not dumb for thinking this. After all, folklore has ingrained this thinking into the minds of many for eons. But it simply is not true. This train of thought denies animal parents' innate drive to nurture their young and ignores an animal’s basic biology.

Take the following information that I discovered in The Scientific American for example:

No matter how flighty birds appear, they do not readily abandon their young, especially not in response to human touch, said Frank B. Gill, former president of the American Ornithologists' Union.

"If a bird's nest is disturbed by a potential predator during the nesting or egg-laying stage," he said, "there's a possibility that [it] will desert and re-nest. However, once the young are hatched and feeding, [their parents are] by and large pretty tenacious."

The same is true for other animals as well.

"In general, wild animals bond with their young and do not quickly abandon them," said Laura Simon, field director for the Urban Wildlife Program at the Humane Society of the United States.

In fact, most creatures find extraordinary ways to ensure the survival of their young. Killdeer and ducks will feign a broken wing to lure a predator away from their babies, and raccoons and tree squirrels speedily will relocate their progeny to more protected pastures when a potential threat is skulking about.

Wild rabbits are the exception to this rule.

"These animals seem to be the most sensitive to human and other smells. They're a flighty, high-stress species," Simon said. "Wild rabbits will sometimes abandon their nest when it's been very disturbed as when a lawnmower [runs it over or a] cat gets into it."

The key word here is "very." Most often, even rabbits will generally return to the nest and care for their young.

Of course, wild animals should be left undisturbed as much as possible. The general rule for finding a baby bird or any animal infant on the ground is simply to leave them alone. Most often, the parents are watching from a distance. But if a baby bird is found on the ground without its fledgling feathers and the nest is easily within reach, it can be returned without harm. The parents will welcome it back with open wings.