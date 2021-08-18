Woods and waters with Joe Martino

Summertime means fun on the water for most of us. Be it fishing, skiing, tubing or just cruising and relaxing, many Hoosiers find being on the water a great way to relax and enjoy being outside. If you are one of them, then you have undoubtedly noticed that, just about regardless of any impoundment you are on in north-central Indiana, unless it is one with a horsepower or speed restriction that is, our waterways are generally quite congested. This is especially true on weekends and holidays.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t spend an enjoyable day on the water, however. In fact, at times it can add to the fun as you make your way into certain coves or areas where many boats tie up to hang out. What it does mean is that you must stay vigilant at all times and practice both boater’s etiquette and common sense.

For starters, remember the “rules of the road.” It’s that simple. Just as you would on the street, always drive on the right side of the lake. What if the lake is pretty empty? While that may give you a little more lee-way, it can get tricky when other boats do appear.

When passing another boat, do so with as much space as possible between you and that boat while staying in a safe depth of water and without getting into other boat traffic. Reduce your speed if you need to in order to remain safe. This is especially true if there are passing and there are other boats around. Likewise, slow down if another boat is passing you. This is safer for both of you. The faster you are going, the faster the other boat must go in order to get around you.

For us fishermen in the group, never cut off another fisherman. I had this happen to me once during a tournament – by another outdoor writer nonetheless! We were fishing the bank heading north along the shoreline. Just as we were approaching the point which was our main reason for being there, the other guy and his partner cut right in front of our boat at a distance of only about fifty yards or so, dropped his trolling motor and began fishing the very point we were approaching! I was sure to inform him of his error, but not before he had already ruined the spot for us, along with my mood for the day.

Always keep an eye out when motoring past docks or piers or along the shoreline. A lot of the time people will be fishing from them and will have lines cast out. Be sure to give them room and respect their right to fish. Along those same lines, when fishing docks, sometimes the owner of the dock or pier will get a bit testy as you flip your lures under their docks. They do not own the water, so there is little they can do about it, but if you get your line wrapped around or on top of their pier, they can prevent you from stepping onto it. Is it senseless for them to feel this way about you fishing their docks, you bet it is, but a good rule of thumb is if they don’t like, then find another one.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Also, if deciding to fish a stream rather than put a boat in on a lake, remember that if wade fishing, again, landowners do not own the water, so floating means you are in the clear. They do, however, own the ground beneath the water, so if wading, be sure to gain permission before giving it a go.

Remember a boat is a motorized vehicle; therefore operating one under the influence of alcohol is not only illegal, but not a safe choice either. If you choose to consume an alcoholic beverage, that is fine, just be sure to have a designated driver.

There must be enough life jackets on board the vessel for everyone on the boat. Cushion or similar floatation devices are not a legal for a life jacket.

If your boat has a kill switch use it. I have seen too many tragedies happen where the use of the kill switch would have prevented them from happening. Especially if in a bass boat, wear your life jacked when using the big motor to run from spot to spot. It really isn’t that hard to be thrown from a bass boat. One wrong wave can do it.

When launching your boat at the ramp, don’t be “that” person who isn’t ready when it is their time to drop their boat in. Have everything you can have done ahead of time done so that when you approach the ramp you can get your boat launched and get out of the way as quickly as possible. The ramp is not the place for prepping your boat. Also, when it’s dark out, turn your headlights off when launching, it’s part of the etiquette.

Lastly, avoid “road rage” while on the water. You are bound to encounter other boaters on occasion who either do not exhibit courtesy or respect the law, but losing your cool will only lead to problems.

Enjoy the remaining summer days out on the water of your local waterway, just be sure to drive defensively and follow the law and use common courtesy when you do.