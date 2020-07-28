Who doesn’t like catching big fish? A lot of times we speak of or remember the largest of the species we catch, be it bass, crappie, etc., but let’s not forget just sheer numbers sometimes either. Some of my most memorable trips are also of times when I just flat caught a lot of fish – even if they were not giants.

If it were not for just the mere act of catching fish, my childhood would pretty much be void of memories – and I may not have stuck with it to enjoy fishing to this day.

A particular trip a number years ago with my son, nephew, and a good friend comes to mind to help drive this point home. The bluegills were active earlier in the week, as were the crappie and bass. So plans were made to get the kids out on the water and into the fish.

The lake was definitely crowded with boaters, but we made our way into a cove that gave us some relief from the pounding waves of all the traffic. In no time we were on fish. The kids were catching bluegills and pumpkin seed sunfish just about as fast as they could toss their jigs or bee moths into the water. Sure, the majority of the fish were on the smaller side, but there were some nice ones thrown in the mix as well.

As we soon would find out, the crappie bite wasn’t there as it was the weekend prior as the fish had spawned at some point during the week and dispersed back out into deeper water. That didn’t matter, though, because we had our hands full with the mass of bluegills that had yet to spawn and were up in the shallows on their nests.

Before heading back home, we just had to make a few casts for bass, and even those casts weren’t dull as we landed a couple of chunky smallmouths before turning the boat back toward the ramp.

We caught plenty of fish that day. Granted they weren’t all big – as a matter of fact a lot of them were small – but that didn’t matter. We had a blast.

It doesn’t matter what lake or reservoir you are on. You can go to most any lake or reservoir and do the exact same thing. All you have to do is toss a red worm or bee moth up shallow near the bank and your bobber should go under in short order. Most of them will be small, but does it really matter? Especially with young children, just the simple joy of catching fish is often a big enough reward.

Come to think of it, looking back on my childhood, it wasn’t always the days that I caught a behemoth largemouth bass that bring back the fondest memories, on the contrary actually. It was those lazy summer days spent on the banks of the nearby reservoirs, pits, or rivers with my dad reeling in the very same pumpkin seeds and bluegills that still bring the largest grins to my face. I’ll never forget them because if it weren’t for them I may not have had the patience to continue fishing. They were the fish that kept me interested and on most of my childhood outings. They were the fish that saved the day. I am glad to see that some things haven’t changed.