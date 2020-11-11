While eating lunch the other day in a local restaurant, one of my lunch companions sighed, “I just hate this time of year. It means that winter is knocking on our door.”

One of the others in our group moaned, “I know what you mean, we have at least four months of cold weather and snow ahead of us.”

They each then looked at me and cynically stated, “We know. You love this time of year. You aren’t right.”

Well I couldn’t disagree with them more. Not about the part that I am not right, as there are many people that will attest to that, but more specifically for the part of not being right about relishing the fact that November is upon us.

November is a very special time of year for those who enjoy the outdoors. For those who have ever witnessed a rooster pheasant cackling as he erupts out of a fencerow or who have ever had their heart stop from an exploding covey of quail, felt the adrenaline rush as the waterfowl you have called to lock-up and begin their descent into your decoys, wings cupped, or simply stared in awe at a swollen-necked buck during the rut. You know how special November really is.

And as I witness nature’s beauty throughout our landscape, I realize just how special it is to live in the Midwest, especially in November.

November also offers up one of the last chances to cast and blast – partaking in both fishing and hunting opportunities in the same outing. Nearly every hunting season will be underway in November, and anglers can find fish in a feeding frenzy in the final weeks before winter covers their watery haunts with ice.

The bottom line is, things are different in November. Deer season feels different in November. You know what could happen and hope that it does. You know that November offers you the best opportunity for greatness as a hunter. This is the month where dreams can come true, and it shows.

I have always considered fishing and hunting at it best when it is spent with family and friends, so on those special days in November when my wife or son accompany me in a treestand or ground blind, I shake my head and wonder how people can begrudge this special time of year. Ask them, and you may get a slightly different response, however. They would likely say that I sometimes tend to get a little annoying during November as I try to get the drop on a mature buck. They have often stated that they prefer to hunt solo and in peace rather than have to put up with my gibberish and emotions that come with my trying to match wits with a whitetail. Whatever.

Even if you don’t hunt or fish, November can still be a great time to be outdoors. There are still usually some nice days left in the month, so why not enjoy them outside before the temperatures really plummet? November is also the time for football games and for farmers to be in the fields. Certain forms of wildlife watching also peak in November, such as viewing the sandhill cranes gather by the thousands at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife area in Northwest Indiana during their annual migration.

From pumpkin patches to Christmas tree farms to just working in the yard, November offers just as many outdoor opportunities as other months do. You just have to be willing to give them a try. So, for those who say that this is the worst time of year, I say no way! This is the time of year that I wait 11 months for, and I know there are plenty of you out there who feel the same way I do.

Instead of shutting yourself in the house like a bear in hibernation, try getting out and enjoying all that November has to offer. You may as well because the few months that follow it will be way worse if you don’t like winter weather! After we all, we only live so long and will only get so many more Novembers. How many Novembers do you have left – 60? Two? 40? Only God knows the answer to that question, but I certainly plan on making the most out of however many I have left!