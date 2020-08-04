A recent browsing of Facebook cemented what I already knew. Various species of catfish are popular targets for many anglers across the country. In fact, for lots of them, catfish rank at the very top of their favorite fish to go after.

As I browsed through the news feed I noticed several posts and even a video of people catfishing or describing their fondness thereof. Then I got to thinking. What is the fascination with catfish? I mean, I have fished all of my life, and although I do enjoy catfishing, I never really considered it to be my favorite.

But then again, I have not ever really done it seriously, or all that often to be honest. This thought also hit me: they can provide good meals, can get huge, they can be found almost everywhere, and we find them intriguing. We have all heard the rumors of man-sized cats hanging out near reservoir dams or in big rivers, etc. The neat thing is that they might not all be rumors.

Catfish provide great sport, and for the most part, they also make for some fine eating. These facts, coupled with the possibility of dealing with fish of monstrous proportions when referring to species such as blues or flatheads, and it becomes easy to see the attraction we have for them.

The three most popular species of catfish are the channel catfish, flathead catfish, and the blue catfish. Methods for catching them can often vary as much as the fish themselves.

Channels

Channel catfish are omnivorous, which means that they eat a wide variety of things. They are attracted to foods that have a strong odor and can easily be caught on a variety of bait from redworms to nightcrawlers to chicken livers. Channels – as they are often referred to – are also likely the first species of catfish to become active during the year, so think spring to cash-in on the firm, tasty filets that they offer.

Channels can usually be caught with regularity beginning in March – or even February – in many parts of the country when the water temperatures are still cold. In fact, the cooler water temperatures, of, say in the 50s or so, can often be the best time to catch this species of whiskerfish.

But that doesn’t mean that the action for them dies down as spring progresses. The action can remain hot for them as the water temps increase too. Water temperatures in the mid- to high-60s still mean plenty of excitement. Channel catfish are usually the most predominant catfish in many lakes, ponds, and reservoirs and rarely exceed 10- to 12-pounds. Don’t be surprised either to catch them one right after the other if you time it right, making them great targets for kids to go after.

Chicken livers, red worms, nightcrawlers, and shad guts are perfect baits that channels find hard to resist. Stink baits such as blood or cheese also work well on channels. Use a light or medium action rod with eight to 10-pound test line and have your bait either on the bottom or suspended under a bobber and be ready. When fishing in reservoirs, casting your bait near the river is best, but is not necessary as they will find your bait by the smell. We often catch them 100 yards from the channel.

Think daylight hours when going after channel catfish. They are very active during daylight hours and will be more than eager to take your offerings just about any time. You do not have to go after them solely at night.

Flatheads

The larger flatheads become active a little later on as the temperatures increase, with late-June or early-July being the typical spawning period for them in most areas. Flatheads are also generally mostly found in large rivers or reservoirs.

This species of catfish predatory, preferring live bait such as bluegills, bass, shad, and crayfish. Large shiners and goldfish can also do the trick. Many anglers prefer to fish for flatheads at night as the fish move into the shallows to feed. During the daytime they tend to hunker down in holes, etc., making them hard to catch.

Remember, as with all catfish, they are still opportunistic though, so if you find where they are laying up at and drop your bait in their face, you can still sometimes catch them during daylight hours. Submerged wood is your best when targeting flatheads, especially during the daytime.

Blues

Blue catfish are the largest species of catfish and typically a large river or reservoir species. Originally native to the Mississippi River drainage, including the Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri, and Arkansas Rivers. They have also been introduced into various other reservoirs, lakes, and rivers throughout the country as well. Big blues are a common target for anglers plying the waters of the big rivers.

They are opportunistic feeders and will eat just about any prey they can catch. Good choices for blues include shrimp, crayfish, and live bait or cut-up bait such as shad, etc. As with flatheads, large shiners or suckers will work as well. Target them in the deeper holes that have a swift current.

Remember to use heavier sinkers when going after blues in order to keep your bait stationary since they prefer more swift water. Although they prefer swift current, fishing on the edges of the current is also likely to yield good results.

Big blues will spawn in smaller feeder creeks, so either find the deepest holes you can in these smaller tributaries or fish the mouths of them where they flow into the larger rivers or reservoirs to find them at this time.

So, after deep consideration and some thought – and after a recent weekend having a blast with my family catching several channel cats, you know what? Catfish just may have moved up to be my favorite fish, too!