There are those people who crave this time of year, who hope for freezing temperatures and pathetic wind chills. They are not wackos in search of a crazy adventure. Well, maybe they are. But more specifically, they enjoy ice fishing. I am one of those people.

With the cold weather that is taking over (finally) lakes will be forming safe ice for the first time this winter. First ice (and last ice) are the best times to be out on the frozen tundras of what are typically open water impoundments, but any time you have the chance to go is a good time!

If you haven’t tried ice fishing, as crazy as it sounds, you just might like it. For me, it offers a nice respite from the arduous, long deer seasons that have just ended.

After those long, solitary months in the tree stand, it is refreshing to hit the ice with others and enjoy in some conversation and good natured ribbing.

Sometimes the frozen surfaces of many waterways seem to turn into a party of sorts, with anglers enjoying their time on the ice together and sharing food, stories, and laughs.

It’s funny really. You don’t usually see anglers tolerating each other fishing so closely together when on open water. But that is part of what makes ice fishing such an enjoyable and awesome experience.

Although ice fishing can cost a bundle with all of the high-tech gadgetry available, it sure doesn’t have to.

There is no need to spend an arm and a leg to enjoy a good day on the ice. With a few small ice rods, an auger, ice dipper, and a handful of tear drop jigs and jigging spoons, you can catch most species of fish.

If the ability to find fish on a blank looking frozen body of water has you concerned, fish finding units, like those made by Vexilar and Humminbird, can be purchased. Although salty in price they can quickly narrow your search when looking for fish under a frozen lake.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

These units quickly inform you as to if there are any fish under the hole you just drilled, including the depth of water that the fish are holding at. They greatly reduce your amount of “hole watching time” and can get you in the action pretty quickly.

If you don’t mark any fish, you simply move on and drill another hole. These units will also show you the depth the fish are hanging at, so you don’t end up wasting time dropping your jig below them. Just be sure to have sharp blades on your auger, you may be drilling a bunch of holes.

When it comes to ice fishing, nothing is more important than safety. Normally, a minimum of four inches of clear ice is considered safe for walking on.

But remember, ice thickness can vary significantly from one area to another. Be sure to drill several test holes as you make your way to your fishing location. I also like using a spud bar to check the safety of the ice as I make my way out onto the lake.

Snow cover can actually insulate the ice, therefore creating dangerous conditions. It also adds a tremendous amount of weight on top of the ice. Waterfowl, algae and schools of fish can also weaken ice so always check for these things.

For these reasons, toting a life preserver and a set of spikes should always be called for.

So, if you aren’t ready to commit yourself to cabin fever for the winter – consider heading out to one of the nearby lakes or ponds to give ice fishing a try.

Just remember to play it safe.