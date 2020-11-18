Woods and waters with Joe Martino

Last Saturday marked one of the most anticipated days of the year for at least a couple hundred thousand Hoosiers. Nov. 14 was the opening day of Indiana’s general firearms deer season.

While it is a day of the year that Indiana’s firearms deer hunters look forward to and cherish, it is also a day that marks a season which requires the utmost in ethics and safety.

It is no secret that deer hunting is absolutely one of the safest activities that one can engage in, but there are still careless acts each year. And there are things we can do in order to keep it completely safe and enjoyable.

For starters, under no circumstances should you ever climb into a treestand with a loaded weapon. Always be sure to have it unloaded until you are safely in position and settled in. Likewise, always use a pull rope to pull your gun up into the stand with you. Never carry your weapon with you as you climb. Also, be sure that the muzzle of the gun is pointed down as you raise and lower your gun.

Even in a stand, and especially when hunting from the ground, always know what is beyond your target before taking a shot. Bullets can pass through an animal and continue on their path, and yes, we all miss too. So making sure that the path beyond your target is also clear is crucial. If it is not, do not shoot.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Remember, virtually all other hunting seasons are in also, so you will be sharing the woods with rabbit, pheasant, squirrel hunters, etc. So do not assume you are the only one in the vicinity.

Each hunter is also required to wear an article of clothing that is solid hunter orange. The minimum is a solid orange hat, but wearing additional orange items such as a vest is never a bad idea either. Hunting from a ground blind does not exempt you from this rule. All ground blinds must have a minimum of 144 square inches of orange on each side of the blind.

As with safety, there is also no reason to take shortcuts when it comes to showing respect to the animal. It is never a good idea to shoot at running animals or to shoot beyond what the limits of you and your weapon are capable of. The general perception by non-hunters is that bowhunters wound more deer than those that hunt with a gun, but I honestly disagree. Each year once the guns start booming, I find wounded deer. Be patient, and only take shots that you are confident in.

Ethics are also an important part of the hunt. I am not trying to be a downer on the firearms season, but it is true that with it comes plenty of frustration and disappointment for scores of hunters as well – much of it due to irresponsible and careless individuals.

If you do not have permission to hunt on a specific property, then don’t. It’s that simple. And while it is legal to set up right near the property line of a property that you do not have permission on as long as you are on the property which you are allowed to be on, it is not legal to shoot onto the property that you do have permission on. And, honestly, it just isn’t cool to set up that close to the property line either – whether legal or not. I am amazed at how many people feel as if they set up right on the property lines. Everybody wants what they cannot have, but the grass is usually not any greener on the other side of the fence. So hunt where you are allowed, and do not obstruct others on neighboring properties.

So if you are one of the many taking part in this year’s gun season, go out and enjoy it. Just use common sense, act morally, and do not assume that everyone else is.