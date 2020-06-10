Barely into my retrieve, the small crankbait came to an abrupt halt as if being smashed by a locomotive.

One swift hook set later, and the surface of the once-tranquil stream exploded as the chunky smallmouth leapt from its waters. Upon releasing the fish, I asked myself why it has been so long since I last fished one of the many tranquil streams that dot our landscape.

I then told myself that it would not be as long between trips before I ventured out into a local stream or river again. This all took place just a couple of weeks ago, and, as usual, work and family commitments – or poor weather – have prevented me from making a return trip as of yet.

I often have stated that some of our areas’ less utilized resources for outdoor activities are the many streams and creeks that course their way through its landscape. Well, after holding onto this belief for many years, I have since changed my mind as more people have discovered just how useful and enjoyable our local waterways can be. Although outdoor recreation on streams and rivers has gained in popularity, making it difficult at times to find a stretch to yourself in some places, these flowing paradises still can offer great angling opportunities.

Ever since I was a child growing up, my friends and I often would head down to one of the local creeks, fishing gear in tow, in the hopes of catching some smallmouth bass and rock bass. Back then, honestly, all we really caught were dozens of small creek chubs, but they kept us entertained at the time and kept us coming back.

As we got older and learned a few more things about fishing, the smallmouth bass and rock bass began to appear on the end of our rods, and we soon realized what hidden treasures our local streams possessed. They were close to home, yet seemed a million miles away with their breathtaking beauty and serenity. The quality of fish that we began to catch improved as well.

The reasons for the spike in popularity of our local streams have been for good reasons. They offer excellent fishing and wonderful nature viewing opportunities. Add to this that many of our meandering streams are canoe- and kayak-friendly, and it becomes clear why more people are utilizing them.

Smaller streams and rivers lend themselves nicely to wade fishing with their gently-flowing waters, although floating down them in a flat-bottom boat, canoe, or kayak is a very popular method. Larger, swifter rivers usually are best floated.

Besides the great fishing that most streams offer, they usually are easy to get to and don’t require loads of expensive gear to fish. With a simple handful of small spinners and crankbaits, you have all you need to enjoy success. When wading, however, you will need permission if on private property. This is a very important fact that many people do not consider.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

So, what does all of this mean? To help explain this in more detail, here is what the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has to say about navigable streams and rivers and how the law pertains to their use.

Where can I paddle?

All public freshwater lakes are open to paddlers. So are many streams, but the laws are more complicated.

Indiana rivers that have been designated by statute as "navigable" are open to paddlers. “Navigable” rivers and their riverbeds are held in trust by the state of Indiana and can be used by the public. On streams that do not have a navigable designation, the bed remains in private ownership, but the public may use the surface of the stream for paddling. This means that if you must exit your canoe or kayak in order to portage a log jam, etc., at that point you are trespassing. Although most landowners do not seem to enforce this law and tend to be lenient so long as you are doing so only to get your craft back into a state where you can float; however, they can enforce it if they choose.

What does "navigable" mean?

The traditional law of navigability in Indiana says that a river is navigable if it could have been employed for commercial boat traffic when Indiana became a state in 1816.

In Howard County, there are no navigable creeks or rivers.

Always play it safe when fishing streams and rivers. If wading, consider using a wading staff. Besides offering support and stability when walking on the streams’ uneven beds, they also can help you detect tripping hazards such as rocks or holes before you step into them. If floating, be sure to wear proper floatation devices.

So, as many people have already figured out, consider our local streams the next time you feel that itch to get out and enjoy nature.