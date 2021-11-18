Wonnell looks to stack wins for Titans

A wonnell duo has made the transition from Kokomo High School to Taylor High School, and the two are looking to secure more wins as Titans than they saw as Wildkats. That journey is about to begin.

Titans coach Bob Wonnell and senior Bobby Wonnell Jr. are eager for a fresh start in red and black, and hope to push the Titans over the hump in 2021. In a bumpy 2020, the Titans lost in the sectional final to Blackford after an inconsistent regular season. Wonnell Jr. said he’s excited to make another sectional push, and is determined to get it done in his final year.

“I’m mainly just excited. You know, starting over with a team that got to the sectional championship last year but lost to a pretty good player in Luke Brown (Blackford), and getting most of that team back, it’s really exciting,” Wonnell Jr. said. “But it’s sad at the same time, knowing it’ll be my last [year].”

Both Wonnells agreed it would be difficult to make the move to another school if this was 2020, with no summer, no offseason, and no familiarity with a new environment. Wonnell said he likes what he’s seen from his team this summer, and his players are hungry.

Depth won’t be the strength of the Titans in 2021. There will be maybe seven or eight players in regular rotation, Wonnell said, with not a lot of returning players having varsity experience yet, but the talent is there.

“We’re excited. We don’t have a ton of game varsity experience. Quinten Tucker returns, who was basically an every-game starter for the team last year. Then Mekhi McGee is back, who came off the bench. But I do feel the guys that we’re going to play are talented guys that are going to be hungry to get, in many cases, their first real opportunities to be significant guys at the varsity level. Shoot, they’ve worked hard this offseason, and I think they’re going to surprise some people,” Wonnell said.

The players have been hungry to play, and have been gym rats all summer long, he said. There’s a much bigger level of comfort among his players in 2021 compared to last year, knowing they can get their basketball legs under them way before the season kicks off.

The goal in 2021 is to try and shift the culture and be competitive. The idea the Titans will win or lose games based on effort is a point of emphasis, he said. The talent is there, but putting it all together is going to be the challenge. Wonnell Jr. is ready to win and prove to colleges he’s a winning player, Wonnell said.

“We want to be a basketball program that, all throughout the year, we're trying to get better. We’re putting things in place to where we’re, year-round, trying to develop our players to get better skill-wise, to get stronger, to be better students, to be better people, and develop positive work habits I think will lead to success,” Wonnell said.

It’s the last season Wonnell will coach his son. Wonnell said he’s tried to take a step back and appreciate the little moments this year, but admittedly, it’s all going too fast. He said his father was a big influence in his own love of basketball, and Wonnell has tried to be that figure for his son as well. It hasn’t been difficult, as Wonnell Jr. is simply a natural basketball player, Wonnell said, making it extra special for the two to share a game they love together.

“I definitely want to appreciate and be grateful just to be able to do this with him. We get to spend a lot of time together and grow as players and coaches and people. We haven’t necessarily had the type of success on the scoreboard that we’d like to have, and hopefully we can right the ship this year, but I'll never forget this,” Wonnell said. “You wish you could hit pause.”

Wonnell Jr. said he’s amped up about the junior class this year, adding they can make some noise and are ready to step up as leaders on the team. He’s ready to lead them into the fire and hopefully bring home some trophies at the end of the year.

“We have a lot of juniors who got a little bit of experience last year, got more experience and minutes towards the end of the year. They all came in this summer, worked really hard in the weight room, and we were on that. Players only, we had a group chat just staying on top of each other. I’m just really excited. I think players are hungry,” Wonnell Jr. said.

The Titans kick off the season Nov. 20 at home against Eastbrook High School at 6 p.m.